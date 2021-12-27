what Manchester United’s January transfer window should look like

Manchester United should have significant movements in both arrivals and departures in the reopening of the ball market

This Monday (27), the Manchester United visit the Newcastle, at 5 pm (GMT), for the 19th round of the Premier League. The match will have Live broadcast through the ESPN at the Star+.

After strengthening their squad with top names in the last transfer window, the Old Trafford team may also have important moves in the reopening of the market, in January 2022.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Interim coach Ralf Rangnick has two clear needs in his squad, and the red devils their eyes are wide open for opportunities at the turn of the year.

At the same time, clubs like Barcelona and Corinthians closely monitor the possibility of exiting the center forward Edinson Cavani, which is seen as a reinforcement of dreams.

THE ESPN already prepares the sports fan for what is to come by presenting a complete dossier of what you need to know about the possibilities for the “Red Devils” in the transfer window.

United forecast for January 2022 window

Cavani before the game between Manchester United and PSG, for the Champions League EFE

Budget: United have cash to spend, but it certainly won’t be a huge amount like in the summer when the team brought Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

what the team needs: You red devils made a good window in the summer, but still looking for a defensive steering wheel and possibly a right side to fight for vacancy with Diogo Dalot. The good phase of Portuguese made speculations about an onslaught in Kieran Trippier, of Madrid’s athletic, but the hole in midfield is still there. Interim coach Ralf Rangnick likes to ride his midsection with Scott McTominay and Fred, but United still miss a classic header to stay ahead of the defensive line.

Who are the main targets: Declan Rice, of West Ham, and Kalvin Phillips, of United Leeds, are long-time wishes at Old Trafford. Besides them, Rangnick also likes Amadou Haidara, of RB Leipzig. The coach has already been warned by the board that there is a chance of reinforcements arriving in the January window, but this is not guaranteed. The club even works with the possibility of a “quiet” window, unless good opportunities arise. The recasting of the squad will most likely wait until summer, when an effective coach is expected to arrive. Then, movements by names like jude bellingham and Erling Haaland, both from Borussia Dortmund, should occur.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

who can leave: Former United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in favor of having a full squad in Manchester. However, since his arrival at United, Ralf Rangnick has said repeatedly that there are too many athletes. With that, much is said about exits. the attacker’s manager Anthony Martial has already made public that the Frenchman wants to leave in January for a team in which he has more opportunities. the midfielder Donny van de Beek is “let go”, while the defender Eric Bailly he also works little, despite Varane’s injury. dalot returned to play often, so it is unlikely to quit, while Jesse Lingard will be out of contract at the end of the season and can be sold. Lastly, Edinson Cavani is in the plans of Barcelona and Corinthians, and the “Red Devils” should not hinder the exit.

who can renew: United has been talking to the midfielder Bruno Fernandes about a possible extension of the link. Besides him, the attacker Anthony ElangaThe 19-year-old has already landed a long contract after being promoted to the professional team at the end of last season.