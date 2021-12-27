‘When he started to sing, they shot him’, says one of those responsible for the bar where MC Boco do Borel was killed during a concert | Pernambuco

The report is from one of those responsible for the Aconchego Bar, where MC Boco do Borel was shot dead during a show this Sunday morning (26), in Serrambi, in the municipality of Ipojuca, on the southern coast of Pernambuco. The 34-year-old singer was shot several times shortly after entering the stage.

The witness to the crime chose not to identify himself. She said the murder took place around 2:40 am and that she saw only one hooded man shooting the singer. No one had been arrested, according to the Civil Police, until the last update of this report.

Boco, according to one of the people responsible for the bar, had rented the space to sing and charge admission for customers. The establishment would keep the money from what was consumed on site.

“He was talking to me, he went up on stage to sing. He was going to sing, but the movement was too weak. He waited for more money to come into the box office, for him to take his share, I gave him the space,” he declared.

2 of 3 MC Boco do Borel was one of the precursors of brega funk in Pernambuco — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram MC Boco do Borel was one of the precursors of brega funk in Pernambuco — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

MC Boco, artistic name of Paulo Roberto Gonçalves Cavalcanti, lived in the Mustardinha neighborhood, in the West Zone of Recife. Early in his career, he partnered with MC Sheldon. The two established themselves as pioneers of brega funk.

According to the person who declined to be identified, it was not possible to know who fired the firearm because, at the time of the shooting, most of the people present at the bar ran.

“By the time he got on stage, I turned my back on him, and I heard the shots. I thought it was fireworks, which they sometimes let out to sing. I heard him saying: ‘Look, guys, I’m going to sing a little bit of fun. for you to dance’, then he fell here. When he fell, the guy came and finished. I don’t know who it was, I couldn’t identify it at all, because he had a hood on his head and ran away,” he said.

3 of 3 Stage where MC Boco was performing when he was murdered — Photo: Nathália Dielu/TV Globo Stage where MC Boco was performing when he was murdered — Photo: Nathália Dielú/TV Globo

This witness to the crime was the one who rescued MC Boco and took him to a health unit in Serambi. According to the Civil Police, the singer has already arrived dead at the scene.

“It wasn’t a client of mine, there wasn’t a fight, it broke. The guy came, they came to kill him, they shot him here, I really think he died here. I helped him, but he arrived dead [ao posto de saúde”, disse.

Um dos responsáveis pelo bar afirmou, ainda, que casos de violência têm sido comuns na região, mas que nunca presenciou algo semelhante no estabelecimento.

“Infelizmente, morreu mais um artista, mais um homem. A violência está grande e o que a gente pode fazer? Estou aqui há 20 anos e nunca houve isso aqui. Nada de violência, de facada, de tiro, de garrafada. Realmente, grandes cantores já vieram aqui, bandas grandes, direto, e nunca houve nada”, contou.

O velório de MC Boco teve início às 19h deste domingo (26), para parentes e amigos, e, às 10h da segunda-feira (27), é aberto para os fãs, no Cemitério de Santo Amaro, no Centro do Recife. O sepultamento começa às 11h.

Investigação e policiamento

Por meio de nota, a Secretaria de Defesa Social (SDS) afirmou que as investigações sobre o homicídio “já foram iniciadas pela Equipe da Força Tarefa de Homicídios Metropolitana Sul, da Polícia Civil de Pernambuco, que registrou a ocorrência na madrugada”.

Sobre o policiamento na região, a SDS afirmou que o 18º Batalhão da Polícia Militar é responsável pelo policiamento ostensivo preventivo e que “seguirá realizando incursões e rondas na localidade a fim de localizar e capturar os envolvidos”.

“A ação de presença contará com o reforço Bope [Batalhão de Operações Especiais] and the Itinerant Tactical Support Group, which carries out operations aimed at combating violent crimes against life, drug trafficking and the seizure of drugs and weapons in the municipality. A team from the Tactical Air Group (GTA) will also support the actions,” he said.