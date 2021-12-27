Which states will not ask for a prescription for children’s vaccinations against Covid

At least 13 states and the Federal District have announced that they will not require a prescription for the vaccination of children against Covid-19. Last week, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, stated that the federal government will recommend that children aged 5 to 11 are vaccinated as long as there is a medical prescription and the signing of a consent form by the parents.

However, the governments of Acre, Bahia, Ceará, Federal District, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Paraíba, Pará, Paraná, Pernambuco and São Paulo have already taken a stand against the recommendation. In Santa Catarina, Health Secretary André Motta said he was against medical prescription, but will submit the decision to the bipartite commission, formed by the state and representatives of the Santa Catarina municipalities.

On Friday (24), the president of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), Carlos Eduardo de Oliveira Lula, released a letter in which he defends a way to “facilitate the vaccination of all little Brazilians”.

“Unfortunately there are those who think it’s natural to lose your little ones’ lives to the coronavirus. But with Zé Gotinha we’ve already conquered polio, measles and more than 20 vaccine-preventable diseases. So, instead of making it difficult, we try to make it easier vaccination of all little Brazilians. When we start vaccinating our children, let the daddies and moms know: no medical document will be needed recommending that they take the vaccine. Science will win. Fraternity will win. Medicine will win and you will be protected.” , says the letter signed by the president of Conass.

Just last Friday, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said he sees no reason to promote emergency vaccination of children. “There is no child’s death that justifies something emergency,” he said, in a meeting with journalists this Christmas Eve. “A child between 5 and 11 years old is dying that justifies an emergency?”, reinforced the president.

Bolsonaro had already defended that children should only be vaccinated with a medical prescription. “I think that any procedure has to go through the doctor’s hands, ok?”, he declared.

Ministry of Health carries out public consultation on child vaccination

The immunization of children with the Pfizer vaccine was authorized by the Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) on December 16, but so far the Ministry of Health has not released a schedule for the purchase and distribution of doses to the states. However, it opened a public consultation to address the issue until January 2nd.

The subject generated controversy between the federal government and technicians from Anvisa who authorized the immunizing agent. On Monday (20) minister Marcelo Queiroga said that “haste is the enemy of perfection” and that the ministry would only have a position on the matter on January 5th. Queiroga also stated that he had only received “a three-page document” from the agency and was still waiting for documents with a complete dossier.

In a statement, Anvisa said that it has not received a formal request for opinions, but that sending a dossier for the analysis of medicines to the Ministry of Health “is not a legal requirement, or even a practice”. In an interview with O Globo newspaper, the agency’s president, Antônio Barra Torres, stated that the folder needs to present a justification for the delay in vaccination.

“I understand that the ministry needs to present society with the justification for why we keep a macabre statistic unchanged. We have 301 children dead between the ages of 5 and 11 since Covid started until the beginning of December. , in simple math, we would have a little more than 14 deaths of children a month, practically one every two days,” said Barra Torres.

STF gives government five days to explain certificate requirement

Opposition parties filed suits in the Supreme Court (STF) so that the government could be asked to explain the reasons for the delay in starting the vaccination of children.

The Sustainability Network party asked the Court to determine the Ministry of Health to make available, “immediately and in line with the technical recommendations of Anvisa”, the immunizing agent for children aged 5 to 11 years, “regardless of medical prescription or any another obstacle imposed by the government on the right to health and life”.

For the party, the actions of the Ministry of Health “put the rights of children and adolescents at risk”, who cannot “suffer from the Executive’s omission in fulfilling its duty to actively protect health”.

The rapporteur of the case in the STF is Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, who in another action, filed by the PT, had already determined that the folder should present until January 5th information about the vaccination of children.

Moraes sends Bolsonaro to explain the alleged intimidation to Anvisa

In another action, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, gave President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) 48 hours to explain the alleged intimidation against Anvisa’s employees. Last week, the head of the Palácio do Planalto said he would release the names of the technicians from Anvisa involved in approving the vaccine for children.

In a document delivered to the minister, Anvisa passed on all existing information about the threats directed at the agency’s directors and technicians. The content of the document is kept confidential.

Before that, the agency had already rebutted Bolsonaro’s statements claiming to be the target of “violent political activism”. Servers claimed that threats, including death threats, intensified after the president’s speech.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), offered solidarity to technicians from Anvisa and criticized the “politicization” of childhood vaccination. “So, in fact, it is regrettable that there is this kind of politicization that can even bring the discussion to the verge of intimidation and threats of this kind. This is intolerable,” he declared.