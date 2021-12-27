Whindersson announces auction to help victims in Bahia and receives support from Gkay – Nacional

Whindersson announces auction to help victims in Bahia (photo: Social Media/Reproduction) Whindersson Nunes announced that he is going to make an online auction with “marking pieces” that he used throughout his career to help people who lost everything because of the rains in Bahia. On social networks, the comedian stated that the amount collected will be destined to indigenous villages that were affected by the floods in recent days.

He explained, in a message posted on Twitter this Saturday (25/12), that he will release a website in the coming days to sell the pieces. The list described by the artist includes “special” items, such as the clothes he wore in the first show and in his first video that went viral on the internet, “What’s the wi-fi password”, and the first guitar he owned.

“In the next few days I’m going to release a website auctioning off some outstanding pieces for my life, the outfit from the first show, the outfit from “what’s the Wi-Fi password”, and also the first guitar I had, and several things. to the indigenous villages that suffered from the rains in Bahia,” wrote Whindersson Nunes on Twitter.

Also sensitized to the situation and offered to help was comedian and digital influencer Gssica Kayane, known as Gkay. In response to Whindersson’s tute, the comedian said she would like to participate in the action.

“Friend, join this ctg, I could see some looks of the farofa, I don’t know, anyway, I want to help too”, he declared. Both Whindersson and Gkay are from the Northeast, a region affected by the rains, and were successful through the internet.

The state government decreed an emergency situation in 24 cities on December 10, after the floods. Municipalities in the southern region of Bahia have been affected by severe storms.

More than 4 thousand homeless

The numbers of homeless and displaced in southern Bahia because of the rains that started last Thursday (23) have been increasing.

The state Civil Defense and the city halls of the affected cities reported that there are almost 4,200 homeless and more than 11,200 displaced. There are 286 injured and 17 died in the floods. The affected population reaches close to 380 thousand people from 66 municipalities, such as Ilhus, Porto Seguro, Prado and Vitria da Conquista.

For this Sunday (26th), the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) and the National Center for Monitoring and Alerting of Natural Disasters (Cemaden) maintain the alert on the risk of new floods and landslides in Bahia. Rainfall should continue, with the possibility of extending at least until next Tuesday (28), according to Cemaden.