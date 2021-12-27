Who are the 9 players who have already left São Paulo, who else should leave and why

Clube São Paulo plans to reorganize the squad for the next season and has arrivals and departures

In 2022, the São Paulo plans a season very different from the one he had in 2021. So far, nine players have already left Morumbi and the ‘boat’ may increase.

Of the most prominent names, Benitez, Orejuela and Bruno Alves they said goodbye to the club. The Argentine did not have his loan renewed. São Paulo did not consider paying 3 million dollars (BRL 17 million) to the independent.

The other two headed to the Guild. The right-back was loaned out and can return to the club in 2023. The defender, on the other hand, is on loan until the end of the contract, in 2023, and does not return.

The other six names that left São Paulo were João Rojas, Rodrigo Freitas, Lucas Perri, William, Shaylon and Dénis Junior.

In addition to the nine mentioned, other athletes have little chance of staying in 2022. They are: Galean, who is recovering from an injury and cannot be terminated by law, eder, that the Tricolor seeks an amicable termination, Pablo and Vitor Bueno.

The last two, São Paulo seeks to involve in exchanges with other clubs. Pablo was even offered to International in negotiation by a player kept confidential by management.

In an interview with bandsports, Carlos Belmonte, soccer director of the São Paulo club, gave details of the reformulation and reduction of the payroll.

“To bring in new players, we need to take players out of the squad, for a simple matter, which is the financial one. To bring in new players. Jandrei, Rafinha, we had to lend Perri to Náutico, lend Orejuela and Bruno Alves to Grêmio. We have to make entries and exits so that we can maintain the payroll more or less or even with a little reduction in the level we have”.