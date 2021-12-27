who do you prefer in São Paulo in 2022?

With the end of the disastrous season, president Julio Casares promised that he would reinforce the cast for 2022 in order to keep Rogério Ceni and Muricy Ramalho in charge. With the announcement of Rafinha, Jandrei and Alisson, other players continue to be speculated in São Paulo, as well as forwards Douglas Costa, from Grêmio, and Soteldo, from Toronto FC.

Seeking punctual reinforcements due to financial problems, the arrival of both Soteldo and Douglas Costa, would be supported by the company Socios.com, given the high salaries of both players. Since October, when the investor entered into a partnership in the club for Fan Token, Casares began to sew up the possibility of being able to count on the company for future hires.

After leaving Grêmio, Douglas Costa earned a fixed salary of R$800,000 + R$400 million/month between gloves and image rights, and a productivity bonus of almost R$300,000. In turn, Soteldo, with a contract until 2025, receives a salary between US$ 4 million and US$ 4.5 million gross per season, varying between R$ 21 million and R$ 24 million at the current rate, or approximately R$ 2 million a month.

In an interview with BandSports, director Carlos Belmonte updated the situation of the two athletes. The tendency is that only one of them can reinforce the team as a strong signing for the next season, precisely because of the difficult financial situation in São Paulo.

“There was and is the desire of São Paulo for Douglas Costa. But Douglas Costa is a world player, with experience in Europe. It is a player that for the current standard of São Paulo is expensive. We have been working on finding partners to have a Douglas Costa-type player. We think we need a player with that profile.“, explained Belmonte about the gremista.

“We had the information that Toronto wanted to lend Soteldo. From that, we had some contacts. Talking to Toronto, we learned that there was no intention to lend Soteldo, just to negotiate it definitively. With that, the thing cooled a little. But we are not discarding Soteldo yet. We have been talking about other possibilities.“, completed about the former Santos striker.

Douglas Costa returned to Brazil full of expectations. However, without much shine and full of controversy, the forward is close to leaving Tricolor Gaucho after many disappointments and a relegation to Serie B. The player still had to suffer with some injuries throughout the season.

In 28 matches played since he returned to Brazilian football – 21 as a starter – Douglas has scored just three goals and provided two assists to his teammates. Furthermore, in this period he created only three clear chances for goals and averaged 1.6 submissions per game.

On the other hand, Soteldo does not have significant numbers in Toronto FC, Canada. The Venezuelan played 26 games, having scored just four goals, in addition to having distributed six assists in that period. At Santos, where he shone most, the athlete played 105 times, with 20 goals.

