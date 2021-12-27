who was criticized for relationship at the BBB

In an interview with UOL, ex-BBB Talita Araújo talked about the virtual stoning she suffered after leaving the reality show, in 2015. All because she had sex on the show without a condom. The partner at the time, Rafael Licks, was unharmed from the public trial.

It is common for women who had sex on “BBB”, or who had more than one relationship throughout the program to be criticized by viewers. In fact, criticism from other women is the most common, according to ex-participants.

universe recalls some cases.

“They put the slut stamp on my face”

Thessaly and Michel at ‘BBB 10’ Image: Reproduction/Globe

THE universe, ex-BBB Tessália Serighelli told how she became a villain for having gone with Michel under the quilt. She recalls that there was a hot kiss between the two, but denies that oral sex took place, which was said at the time. “Maybe I rolled a hand slowly. But not much more than that.”

Furthermore, Michel would have left a bride out of the house, and Thessaly was singled out as the pivot of their separation.

They put the slut stamp on my face for something I didn’t do. If I was going to put something on, it should have been put in his face too. And, in the end, I still stamped the whole story when I made Playboy [na capa da revista de março de 2010, Tessalia segura uma mangueira que jorra água em seu rosto]. I accepted what they put me. Today I don’t know if I would have accepted. Would I have fought? Perhaps.

“Nobody ever said anything about Michel. Never. He didn’t have the same pressure. We dated for four months after ‘BBB’. He always had more fans than me. Everyone came along with him. It’s okay that he stayed longer. But he who had a girlfriend—and, theoretically, if he got under the comforter, he was the one who cheated. Still, he left with a lot less rejection than me. Why? Because I’m a woman.

“The women filed me because I got the Bambam, because my bikini was PP”

BBB 1: Xaiane had an affair with Bambam and now uses her Christian name Image: Reproduction/Instagram

The participant of the first edition of “BBB”, in 2001, Xaiane Dantas spoke a few times that she felt machismo for having hooked up with Kleber Bambam, winner of the program. THE massage therapist was eliminated in the second week of the reality show, voted for by the majority of women, and according to the newspaper “Extra”, she claimed to have left because of the brief romance.

“The whole women fucked me up because I got the Bambam, because my bikini was PP, because I showed my butt. For them, it was a lot of trouble for one woman only. I was canceled by the women in the house in two weeks. But it was another time and we were also very young and immature. I was 26 and now I’m 46,” said Xaiane on Instagram “Aquela Infância”.

sex without a condom

Tarciana was at BBB 2 Image: TV Globo / Renato Rocha Miranda

Tarcia Mafra and Jefferson de Oliveira made history for having starred in the first sex scene on the reality show. The images caused “BBB 2” to register 48 rating points, but also placed the station at the center of a controversy.

According to the website Memória Globo, the two had not used condoms, and the then national coordinator of the Ministry of Health’s Sexually Transmitted Diseases Program, Paulo Roberto Teixeira, sent a letter to the station about the importance of disseminating information about safe sex.

In an interview with Notícias da TV website, Tarciana recalled the criticism she received at the time. “I hope many people’s way of thinking has evolved so late. I like to see things move forward. I’ve never lived in the past. I’ve always been in favor of the freedom of an independent woman. If I were a man, no one would say anything. It’s ridiculous judgment they make of women, who always suffer discrimination for being women.”

Mother didn’t like to see her son having sex

Cacau and Matheus dated after the end of ‘BBB16’ Image: Reproduction /Instagram /official claudia

On “BBB 16”, Cacau and Matheus had an intense relationship, but the one who didn’t really like it was the engineer’s mother, Socorro Carneiro. In an interview with the newspaper “Extra” at the time, she said that she turned off the television when she saw the sex scene between the two.

“I didn’t want to see it, I didn’t realize anything else. I’m a mother and I didn’t feel good seeing it. But if they both wanted to, it’s their responsibility. I wasn’t raised with that. I’m not going to think it’s right because he’s a man. “she explained.

“Applause for love triangle”

Maria Melilo at the time of “BBB 11” and today after 10 years that she won the reality show Image: Reproduction/Globe/Instagram

While some women suffered machismo for choosing to have a relationship with someone within the “BBB”, the 11th edition champion, Maria Melilo, told the “Extra” newspaper that she had received support from women after staying with two participants. First she became involved with Mau Mau and, after his elimination, stayed with doctor Wesley. But Mau Mau returned to the program in a recap of the Glass House and ignored Maria, who decided to stay with Wesley for good.

“Women identified with my story on the reality show. I was not judged for getting involved with two men, but applauded,” said Maria to the Rio newspaper. “Today, for sure, they would have more judgment because they are different times. In my day, people didn’t judge as they are today.”

judged for kissing three

Renatinha and Rafael, on ‘BBB 12’ Image: Playback/ TV Globo

Known as Renatinha, Renata Davila stayed with Jonas, Ronaldo and Rafael, with whom she ended up under the duvet. The stays led Twitter users to upload the hashtag #RenataSurfistinha, in reference to former showgirl Rachel Pacheco, known as Bruna Surfistinha.

In that same edition, a greater controversy marked the program: model Daniel Echaniz, 31, was expelled for “serious inappropriate behavior”, words used by TV Globo. After an alcohol-fueled party, he and Monique Amin went to a room, exchanging kisses and caresses under the duvet. On the pay-per-view cameras, it was also possible to see Daniel making movements that suggest a sexual act between the two, while the Gaucho seemed unconscious, implying that a vulnerable rape was taking place there, when the victim has no physical or psychological conditions to consent to sex.

The reality show also had other triangles, which were even encouraged by the public. They were Fabricio Amaral, Manuela Saadeh and Thyrso Mattos, from “BBB 2”, Mariana, Daniel Saullo and Roberta, from “BBB 6”, Fani Pacheco, Diego Alemão and Iris Stefanelli, from “BBB 7”, and Amanda, Fernando and Aline, from “BBB 15”. The audience also watched Breno Simões get involved with Ana Clara Lima, Jacqueline Grohalski and Paula Amorim, at “BBB 18”.