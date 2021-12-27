Who will be able to withdraw the PIS/Pasep salary bonus in 2022? check the rules

Payment of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance should take place early next year. However, it is possible that the amount will double, as transfers for base years 2019 and 2020 are still pending. However, this information of a possible double payment has not yet been confirmed.

Formal workers from the private sector or public servants may withdraw the salary bonus from the PIS/Pasep within the rules established for the benefit. Among the norms, interested parties must be registered with the PIS or Pasep in a period of at least five years.

It is also necessary to have developed work activities in a formal way, that is, a formal contract, for at least 30 days in the base year. The worker must have had monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages in the respective base year and be present in the Annual Social Information Report – RAIS.

The amount of the bonus payment is subject to the beneficiary’s working time, that is, whoever worked throughout the year is entitled to a minimum wage. Those who worked only six months, for example, receive only half the minimum wage and so on. The minimum period accepted is 30 days, as per the official table of rules.

How to withdraw PIS/Pasep

Payments from PIS allowance are made by Caixa Econômica Federal. Thus, the value automatically drops for those who already have an account with the institution properly registered. The others need to go to the Caixa to carry out the withdrawal, with an identity document.

For those who have a Citizen Card, the money can be withdrawn directly from the ATM. In case of doubts, just call the service center on 0800-726-0207. For those who receive the Pasep, public servants, payments are made through Banco do Brasil. The money is credited directly to the worker’s account.