Who won the 2021 Show of the Famous: Gloria Groove is champion

The winner of the 2021 Show of the Celebrities was Gloria Groove. The final of the painting led by Luciano Huck, in Domingão, was aired on Sunday, December 26th. The dispute included Wanessa Camargo, Vitor Kley and Robson Nunes.

Who won the 2021 Show of the Famous

Who won the Show of the Famous 2021, the first season presented by Luciano Huck, was Gloria Groove. The singer received a vote from Claudia Raia and the audience – which guaranteed her victory. Throughout the attraction, judges Boninho, Preta Gil and Claudia Raia praised the artist. In addition to the title, the singer takes a brand new car as a prize.

In the last performance, performances were by Gloria Groove as Jennifer Lopez; Robson Nunes as Wilson Simonal; Wanessa Camargo as Britney Spears and Vitor Kley as Adele.

On social media, the public celebrated the singer’s victory, including Pabllo Vittar. The artist wrote: “congratulations, Mom, you are an ARTIST, I love you”. Journalist Chico Barney also congratulated the title: “Glória Groove won! Deserved victory at the Show of the Famous 👏”.

Groove glory won! Deserved victory at the Famous Show 👏 — Chico Barney (@chicobarney) December 26, 2021

congratulations mommy you are an ARTIST I love you @gloriagroove 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼❤️❤️ — Pabllo Vittar (@pabllovittar) December 26, 2021

And JLO’s Glory Groove on #ShowDosFamosos? SERVED TOO MUCH pic.twitter.com/Meh1auGPKR — PEDRAO (@Itspedrito) December 26, 2021

Gloria Groove is the champion

Gloria Groove thrilled the audience in the semifinals with her performance of “Bebi Liguei” by Marília Mendonça. Gloria revealed that she wanted to honor the queen of suffering, as Marília had been very generous with her and that this was a way of being together.

The performance was dedicated to Leo, Marília’s son, Dona Ruth, mother of the singer, the brothers and fans of the sertaneja. In addition to Marília, Gloria also paid tribute to Luis Miguel, Justin Timberlake, Ana Carolina, Fergie and Xanddy at the Show dos Famosos.

The cast of the attraction also included Fiuk, Margareth Menezes, Thiago Arancam, Diego Hypólito and Mariana Rios.

