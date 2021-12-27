Why is it raining so much in Bahia? See weather forecast

During this Sunday (26), the sky remained cloudy and overcast with rain in almost the entire state. From this second (27th), the weather starts to improve and the rains, despite continuing, have a reduction in volume. The forecast is for overcast skies and rain showers in the region filled with the darkest green color on the map of the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet).

(Illustration: Inmet)

Inmet meteorologist Cláudia Valéria explains that these rains can be explained by the phenomenon that happens every year called Zcas, the Convergence Zone of the South Atlantic, intensified by La Niña.

“It is a large humidity corridor that runs over the state, passing through the west, the São Francisco Valley, southwest and south. This year, due to the greater influence of La Niña, this phenomenon is intensified and more frequent, causing heavier and longer-lasting rains”.

Read more news about the impact of rain in Bahia

Emergency situation

Bahia has, until 19:00 this Sunday (26), 72 municipalities in an emergency situation. Until Saturday, 25 cities were on the list, but governor Rui Costa recognized another 47 in this condition this Sunday. Of the total of 72 cities, 58 of them are also in crisis situation due to the floods.

The municipalities of Anagé, Angical, Arataca, Aurelino Leal, Barra do Choça, Belo Campo, Brejolândia, Caatiba, Caetanos, Camacan, Canavieiras, Coaraci, Cotegipe, Dário Meira, Firmino Alves, Floresta Azul, Gandu, Governador Mangabeira, Ibicaraí, Ibipeba, Igrapiúna, Iguaí, Ipiaú, Itabuna, Itaju do Colônia, Itapé, Itapetinga, Itapitanga, Itaquara, Itororó, Jequié, Jussiape, Lafaiete Coutinho, Manoel Vitorino, Brazil Pacionópolis, Souza , Santa Inês, Sapeaçu, Ubaíra, Ubatã, Uruçuca, Valença, Vitória da Conquista and Wanderley.

The cities of Alcobaça, Belmonte, Caravelas, Eunápolis, Encruzilhada, Guaratinga, Ibicuí, Ibirapuã, Ilhéus, Itabela, Itagimirim, Itamaraju, Itanhém, Itapebi, Jucuruçu, Lajedão, Macarani, Medeiros Neto, Muacuri, were already in emergency situations. , Porto Seguro, Prado, Santa Cruz Cabrália, Teixeira de Freitas and Vereda.

homeless

According to data provided by the municipalities and totaled by the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection of Bahia (Sudec), the state has 16 thousand and one (16,001) displaced by the rains, 19,580 displaced, two missing and 18 dead. The disclosure of the numbers took place during a monitoring and alignment meeting, held at the support base for victims of the rains, set up in Ilhéus, in the South region, in the late afternoon of this Sunday (26).

The number of injured (286) was unchanged from the previous bulletin, due to lack of updated information. The total affected population is estimated at 430,869 people. The meeting was attended by Governor Rui Costa, the General Commander of the Fire Department, Colonel Adson Marchesini, the Superintendent of Civil Defense of the State, Colonel Carlos Miguel de Almeida Filho, and other authorities and representatives of support and relief agencies for the affected cities .