Why is it worth having these three cryptocurrencies in your wallet at the end of the year By Bloomberg Línea Brasil



Why is it worth having these three cryptocurrencies in your wallet this year-end



The end of the year is that moment when everyone takes stock of what happened in the year that is ending, reviewing the good and bad moments, the bad and good decisions, but also preparing for the new year that is about to start. This is true for many areas of life, including finance.

In 2021, cryptocurrencies stole the show in the financial market countless times, either by stellar rallies or by sudden sharp crashes. In the midst of so many happenings, it can be difficult for those who already invest or still want to enter this universe.

We spoke with some analysts specializing in digital currencies and put together three cryptocurrencies that are worth having in your wallet

1- (BTC)

The first on the list is precisely the most famous and known of all. Even being the oldest crypto – if you can consider an asset a little over 10 years old – Bitcoin managed to consolidate itself in the market, becoming a reference among digital currencies. None of the countless projects that came were able to take its place.

“It is very worthwhile for investors, especially those who are just starting out, to start with the biggest one, the one that has established itself as the standard in cryptocurrencies”, says Nicolas Farto, specialist in variable income at Renova Invest. “To this day, his network remains there undisturbed, working very well, with security. She set it as the standard when we talk about cryptocurrencies”.

Despite the turmoil that digital assets suffered throughout 2021, more than half of current investors in the asset entered the field in the last 12 months, according to Grayscale Investments.

In a survey of 1,000 people, about a quarter said they already owned Bitcoin and of those 55% said they started investing this year.

The results underscore the explosive growth that cryptocurrencies have seen this year as investors put money into the volatile asset class amid the growing popularity of even ancillary products like NFTs.

Bitcoin rose about 70% in 2021 after a recent drop, while some other tokens, such as Ether, saw their value increase fivefold.

two- ()

In terms of popularity, Ethereum is not that far from Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency also had its highlight in 2021 and, according to Caio Villa, investment director at the Uniera crypto exchange, it will continue to be a good choice for 2022

“Ethereum today is proof of work, so its mining happens similar to Bitcoin, through hardware strength. At the beginning of next year, until the second quarter, it will become proof of stak”, comments Villa. With this change, there will no longer be miners but validators or mints, considering that the new block developed in the network will not be based on computational work, but on the amount of crypto invested.

“Thereby, the system will become deflationary, today the system is inflationary, just like Bitcoin (although Bitcoin is a controlled inflation)”, points out Villa. “Added to the amount of Ethereum available within the centralized exchanges that keep decreasing (data show this), it could lead to a supply shock, so whoever is well positioned can do well in this”, completes the director.

In October, cryptocurrency hit its record high, above $4,400, following upbeat sentiment around a platform update. The system gained momentum after a successful upgrade, designed to make it faster and more energy efficient.

3- (DOT)

This one is most likely you haven’t heard of yet. The Polkadot project was created by Gavin Wood, one of the founders of the Ethereum project. DOT is a cryptocurrency designed to provide interoperability among other blockchains, to allow systems to work together under one roof.

The Polkadot network is designed to operate two types of blockchains: the first is a core network, which is the relay chain. There, transactions are permanent. In addition, there are user-created networks, which are called parachains.

Parachains can be customized for any number of uses and can also be fed into the main blockchain, which makes parachain transactions benefit from the same security as the main chain.

“She (Polkadot) had a big pull back recently, so it’s interesting to see if she could be an entry point”, says Villa, from Uniera. “Polkadot is doing an auction of its parachains, and in this auction the person has to lease, that is, lock the coin for 96 weeks. So, imagine the number of coins that will be leased”, he completes.

“So you’re going to take all this DOT off the market. This can make you have a great appreciation at this time, especially with the beginning of the construction of the parachains, which will be first-tier solutions. Polkadot is a zero layer and all parachains will be first layer”, he adds.

to stay on the radar

In addition to the three mentioned above, analysts consulted by Bloomberg also highlighted other cryptos such as (FTM), Celsius(), (LINK) and Sandbox().

“Celsius was born with the intention of competing with the traditional loan market and has been establishing itself abroad, with a very solid structure and focus on security”, says Farto. The analyst also highlights SAND, one of the projects in the metaverse, which involves mixing real and virtual worlds. “She (SAND) is very connected to the NFT universe, with the idea of ​​virtual reality, which is very popular”, comments Farto.

Between famous and anonymous, cryptocurrencies will continue to bring excitement to the market in 2022.

