Why is João Guilherme going to pay a fine for treason to Larissa Manoela?

João Guilherme was sentenced to pay R$1,000 compensation to the influencer Dri Paz for having lied about betraying Larissa Manoela.

Not understanding? Recall the case.

João Guilherme and Larissa Manoela started dating in 2015, when they were acting in the soap opera “Accomplices de um Resgate”. At the time, he was 13 and she was 14 years old. The relationship came to an end the following year.

In May of this year, João Guilherme, who is the son of country singer Leonardo, sued digital influencer Dri Paz for defamation after she said he had betrayed the actress at the time of their courtship. He asked for a compensation of R$ 10 thousand.

In the process, to which the columnist of the UOL Rogério Gentile had access, the actor calls the digital influencer an “opportunist on duty” and a “Nelson Rubens of Generation Y” and says that, in order to try to “bomb the internet at any cost”, she spreads false news.

Dri Paz countered that he himself had already assumed the betrayal: in November of this year, João Guilherme admitted the case in an interview with Camilla Loures and Virgínia Fonseca’s “PodCats”.

I made mistakes in past relationships. I betrayed Larissa Manoela when I was 14 years old. It happened, but today we are friends. I don’t know if we broke up because of this, she forgave me. But I assumed. João Guilherme to ‘PodCats’

Judge Gabriela Fragoso Calasso Costa agreed with the influencer’s argument, and João Guilherme was convicted of bad-faith litigation — when one of the parties to a process acts unfairly with the intention of harming the other.

In addition to the R$1,000 indemnity, João Guilherme will also have to pay R$1,500 in fees to Dri Paz’s lawyers.