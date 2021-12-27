Willian Mustode overcame the pain of losing a child and wants to be a father again

Being on a great team, winning major titles, earning a great salary and getting recognition from the crowd is probably a football player’s dream combo. Willian Bigode, recently hired by Fluminense, achieved it all. But his greatest wish, which he has not yet been able to fulfill, is far from the football fields.

He still wants to have a biological child. The father of two girls, 9-year-old Fillippa and 7-year-old Mariah, he still adopted Daniel, currently 12, when the boy was just five years old. But the dream of being a father again – this time for a boy – is still alive. He came close to fulfilling that big wish this year, when his wife Loisy Coelho became pregnant. But the baby died before birth, in the seventh month of pregnancy.

“We received the worst news of our life. Antônio Miguel was already a desire of ours since Loisy’s first pregnancy. If he came, he would already have a name, Antonio Miguel. Then came our eldest daughter, Filipa, we always continued with that desire. Then came the second pregnancy, which is Mariah, even so… Even with Dani, we want to have another child. For some it’s crazy, but for us it’s a very big desire,” said Willian in an interview to the UOL.

Willian Bigode and his wife Loisy, pregnant with Antônio Miguel Image: Personal Archive/Instagram @loisycoelho1

The player explained that his wife had difficulties getting pregnant and that they tried for six months before deciding to see a doctor. “It had been six months since she had stopped taking the medicine and she did not get pregnant. She had an impossibility, she had isthmocele, which is a little bag that creates [no útero] of the two pregnancies she had. There’s even a surgery to facilitate the pregnancy,” said the player referring to the anatomical change, formed by a scar in the uterus that can occur due to suture in women undergoing cesarean.

Loisy and the player chose not to resort to surgery. “We decided not to [a intervenção]. We preferred to pray and take this step, believing that God would fulfill our desire.”

Mustache also said that the faith was so great that, even before she was pregnant, Loisy bought a baby clothes. “At home, the children and I placed our hands on her belly, already thanking God for Antônio Miguel’s life, that he was already there, that he would be raised in a healthy way, that everything would go well and it didn’t work. one month, Loisy took the pregnancy test, it was positive. It was a great joy, that was our dream.” The pregnancy was announced in May this year.

That’s what faith is, it’s calling the existence of what doesn’t exist.” Willian Mustache

from faith to grief

Willian Bigode, Palmeiras forward, lamented the death of his son Image: Reproduction

The player said that, unlike the first two pregnancies, Loisy felt no nausea and had a very smooth pregnancy until the seventh month. The family even moved apartment to renovate a room to receive Antônio Miguel.

In October, during a routine exam, however, the couple discovered that Antônio Miguel’s heart had not developed and that the baby was dead.

“I didn’t know if I fell to the ground or if I kept looking at Loisy, if I held her. I didn’t know if I cried or if I was firm with Loisy. […] There wasn’t an explanation, there wasn’t a report”, laments the player who doesn’t know the cause of death. “Within all perfection, there was no sign of complication”.

During the mourning period, William was away from training and games at Palmeiras for two weeks. “I had to go through this whole process of hiring a coffin, going to the cemetery, burying my son. The club was very human in understanding this,” he says gratefully.

Learning with children

Willian Mustache with son Daniel Image: Personal archive/[email protected]

Willian likes to be a father. When he talks about his children, his eyes light up and the smile persists on his lips. He says he learns a lot from children, especially from Daniel. The boy, who has Down syndrome, is a cousin of loisy and lives with the couple since 2015.

Dani is a gift from God in our lives, to my wife, to our daughters. It really wasn’t generated within the loisy, but what he represents and what he teaches us have no explanation.” Willian Mustache

“[Ele nos ensina] Love, purity…. No bad moods, no bad days. When he sleeps in the room with us, he wakes up and feels like I’m leaving, his eye full of crap, full of sleep, he [diz]: ‘Daddy, daddy…’ Now you want to kiss… It’s a kiss sequence, it’s an absurd affection. Today, we understand why he is with us and are able to repay all the care he needs and deserves.”

Daniel has speech difficulties and needs a multidisciplinary team with a speech therapist, physical educator and educator, who help in the boy’s development. Due to the special care the boy needs, the birth parents agreed that he would have access to better care living with Willian and Loisy.

“Since when Daniel is with us, he has had a gigantic, very special evolution. We believe he will [falar], he is developing his speech more and more”, says the attacker.

With Daniel, the player also learned the importance of inclusion, so much so that he became an important voice in this medium and, in 2020, he was invited to join the team of ambassadors for Special Olympics, an international organization created to support people with intellectual disabilities.

“I joined this team of champions, I understood why we have a teenager at home who really needs this inclusion. They really need to be seen. They have an intellectual disability, but they are no different from anyone else. They do need this inclusion. , of opportunity, of being important, like anyone else. They are capable of developing any role, any function,” says Willian.

400 children in Angola

Willian Bigode is co-founder of the NGO Baluarte, which has been operating in Angola since 2018 Image: Disclosure/NGO Baluarte

In addition to being an ambassador for Special Olympics, Willian is also a co-founder of the NGO Baluarte, which provides assistance to needy families in Angola. The institution, founded in 2018 by the brothers Marcos Freire and Jonnes Queiroz, with the financial help of the player, is expanding and has reached the Brazilian Northeast, providing assistance to children from Cariri, Ceará, and Campina Grande, Paraíba.

“We had the privilege of meeting the two founders in a church in Belo Horizonte. Marcos is a gospel singer, a man of God. Jonnes, too. We were able to understand a little of their history as missionaries. They went to the Congo, two years went by, they went through a lot of madness in that country of great scarcity. When they shared what was in their hearts, of being able to reach these people, children in Africa, we understood their whole vision,” says Willian. “In 2018, we started the project. We, as co-founders, as sponsors, as financial support for their project.”

Today, says Willian, Baluarte is more than a social project – being recognized by the Angolan government as a school – and provides assistance to around 400 children.

In 2019, the player went with his wife and with Raphael Veiga, then a companion of Palmeiras, to see the work carried out in Angola and 300 “children”, as he says, cared for by the NGO.