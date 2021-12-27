With an eye on the fight, Jorge Masvidal takes aim at Jake Paul, Conor McGregor and Colby Covington | combat

– I’m off the injury list. And these assholes don’t want to sign the contract. The contract is in their face. They know I’m 100% physically trying to cash in some paychecks. When you cowards call my name, sign the contract. There’s that guy who works on the Disney channel, there’s the one who sells cheap whiskey, that fragile son of a bitch who always has a broken face. Oh, and there’s the one who stays in England talking shit, too – declared Masvidal, without naming names, but referring to the trio and the Englishman Leon Edwards.

Thirsty to step back into the octagon, Jorge Masvidal mentioned Leon Edwards, because he would face him at UFC 269, on the last 11th, however, he had to leave the clash due to a rib injury.

– Sign the dotted line. I’ll embarrass you, run you over, but you’ll make money throughout all of this – declared the athlete, who has already won the title of “hardest fighter on the planet” at UFC 114 after beating Nate Diaz.