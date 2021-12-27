With Gloria Groove champion, Show dos Famosos improved during the year – 12/27/2021

Upon taking charge of Domingão, Luciano Huck debuted in charge of a new season of Show dos Famosos, one of the most fascinating paintings of recent years. At first, the presenter seemed a little uncomfortable with the banality of the attraction. But it seems that it took a liking over the period.

In the early stages, I think it was a mistake to reveal which artist would do the next performance. One of the graces during the Faustão Era consisted precisely in being astonished to discover that behind Beth Carvalho’s latex features was the look of Paulo Ricardo, for example.

It’s interesting to see how the format has adapted throughout the exhibition, making a compromise between the beliefs of the new administration and what was already tested and approved by the previous seasons.

One of the hits was the unexpected fusion of VCRs with retrospectives from previous rounds. To remind the audience of the status of the competition, they used funny videos to stitch the narrative together. The mixture seemed like a third thing, the historical TVs do Panico on TV narrated by Emílio Surita.

In the final stretch, they also stopped spoiling about the candidates and the experience became more fun. Even though the characterization was less sophisticated than in past years, Adele’s or Sia’s secret identities must have sparked heated debates in homes across Brazil.

In the jury formed by Claudia Raia, Boninho and Preta Gil, I missed people taking the whole game a little less seriously. The superlative terms and the abundant distribution of confetti seem to me to be at odds with the internet’s reactions to the painting. There could be at least one or two lighter, more fun judges.

Glória Groove and Wanessa Camargo deserved due prominence, with the champion making history by representing Marília Mendonça and Luís Miguel, among others. And even without reaching the final, Mariana Rios and Fiuk also ensured moments of pure catharsis, both in their mistakes and successes.

There are rumors that the format will not return to Domingão in 2022, which would be a shame, given the evolution of the approach during the season.

We return at any time with new information.