With good performance by Lucas Moura, Tottenham wins Crystal Palace | english football

Before the game, Crystal Palace announced that coach Patrick Vieira would not work for testing positive. The team officials tried to postpone the match, but they couldn’t. The club did not say how many players and staff are sick.

Highlight of the match, the Brazilian Lucas Moura participated in all the goals. He was the author of the second winning goal. He headed in the cross from compatriot Emerson Royal, 34 minutes into the first half.

Three minutes earlier, Lucas had given Harry Kane the pass to open the scoring. At two goals down, Crystal Palace got even more complicated in the match. Zaha was kicked out and further weakened the visitors. The third goal was scored by Son, 29 minutes into the second half, after another pass from Lucas.

– I’m happy with my performance and that of the whole team. A consistent victory in front of our fans. The team has grown a lot during the competition and I’m happy to be able to participate and contribute with goals and assists. A very special Sunday – Lucas said after the game. It was the Brazilian’s fifth goal this season.

With the victory, Tottenham jumped to fifth place, with 29 points. Crystal Palace is in 12th position, with 20 points.