With hiring and return, Cruzeiro can start 2022 with five forwards in the squad – Sports

One of Cruzeiro’s shortcomings in the 2021 season was the low productivity of the attackers, especially those whose main function is to define the plays.

Even with several pieces tested throughout the year, the team’s top scorer for the year was defensive midfielder Matheus Barbosa, with seven goals. It is worth remembering that the midfielder left the celestial team in July, to settle with Atlético-GO.

Among the squad’s center forwards, Marcelo Moreno, with six goals in the net, and Thiago, with four goals, were the closest to Barbosa.

Faced with this scenario, the starring board, at the time still led by the president of the Cruzeiro civil association, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, went to the market and agreed to hire Edu, top scorer in the Series by Brusque, with 17 goals. In the operation, Raposa paid R$600 thousand to the Santa Catarina club.

The purchase was carried out by Cruzeiro, even after Ronaldo Fenômeno became the majority partner of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) and assumed the command of the blue institution’s football.

In addition to defining Raposa’s next steps in the transfer window, the Phenomenon is also working to define the coaching staff for 2022. Even with the contract renewed by Sérgio Santos Rodrigues until the end of 2023, Vanderlei Luxemburgo is not guaranteed in office.

options

In addition to Edu, Cruzeiro may start the next year with four more options to act as a center forward.

Titler in the final stretch of Serie B, Thiago, which arouses the interest of clubs in Brazil and abroad, has a contract in effect and is still planning.

Immediate reserve for the sector in 2021, Marcelo Moreno has a relationship with Raposa until the end of 2022, but has an uncertain future.

The high salary, the discreet performance on the field and the interest of clubs in South America make it possible for the Bolivian to leave.

Closing the range of options for the position, two young men try to establish themselves in Cruzeiro’s first team.

Triggered by coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo in five games in the second round of Serie B, 16-year-old Vitor Roque lives the expectation of winning new opportunities next year.

Finally, another promise from the celestial base, Vinícius Popó, 20 years old, returns to the celestial team after a period loaned to Goiás and is still waiting for the definition of the Raposa board to know if he will be taken advantage of by the blues.

At Emeraldino, Popó had few chances in the main team, but ended the year as one of the highlights of the under-20 team, champion of the Goiano Championship in the category.

Other options to act as a center forward for Cruzeiro in 2021, Rafael Sóbis retired, and Zé Eduardo was loaned to América-RN.

The re-enactment of the starring cast is scheduled for January 4th at Toca da Raposa II.

