With J. Lo, Gloria Groove beats Wanessa ‘Spears’ to win Famous Show · TV News

One of the favorites from the beginning to win the Show of the Famous, singer Gloria Groove was consecrated as champion of the sixth edition of the Domingão frame with Huck this Sunday night (26). The 26-year-old performer won by incorporating Jennifer Lopez. The presentation earned several praises from the judges Boninho, Claudia Raia and Preta Gil.

Three other artists were on the decision. Wanessa Camargo made another pop diva: Britney Spears. Vitor Kley opted for the British Adele. Finally, actor Robson Nunes was the only one who played a Brazilian artist, singer and presenter Wilson Simonal (1938-2000).

The introductions started with Kley. When singing Rolling in the Deep, a classic by a British pop singer, the Gaucho played out of tune a few times, but was celebrated by the judges anyway. He thanked the opportunity to be on the board and said that he has been successful with older people.

Wanessa Camargo came next, singing I’m Slave 4 U, emulating a classic Britney performance at the 2001 Video Music Awards. .

Nunes was third and sang several Simonal hits, such as Tribute to Martin Luther King and Nem Vem que Não Tem. He moved Simoninha, son of the singer and musical director of Domingão, who thanked him for being on stage at that moment.

Gloria Groove stood out

Even with the high competition, drag did very well like J. Lo. She made a medley of big hits. Luciano Huck melted: “I hope you become more and more popular, that more people get to know you even more.”

Preta Gil, who has already recorded with Gloria, was in the same vein: “She does her Famous Show. I love you, and you know it.” Boninho, who is usually strict, did not spare good words: “You are a mega artist and would give work to anyone. That’s cool, it’s good to see how dedicated you are.”

“You don’t deliver a simple thing. You deliver everything. You deliver the music! Thank you for being Brazilian,” added Claudia Raia. Gloria Groove gaped: “It’s Claudia Raia, guys.”

The artistic persona of Daniel Garcia Napoleão was already one of the public’s darlings since September. During the competition, Gloria made memorable and praised appearances on the internet. Among them is a transformation in Justin Timberlake who went viral on social media.

Another transformation took place in the competition’s semifinals. Gloria Groove decided to honor Marília Mendonça (1995-2021), who died in November in a plane crash. Gloria’s resemblance to the country singer left viewers with their mouths open.

At the time of the decision, Boninho chose Vitor Kley as champion. Preta Gil voted for Wanessa, and Claudia Raia bet for Gloria Groove. As the public had a vote with mining power, whoever was the most voted by the audience would be crowned champion — even Robson Nunes would still have a chance. But the ex-Balão Mágico was really chosen.

Upon receiving her trophy, Gloria dedicated her victory to Paulo Gustavo (1978-2021), Marília Mendonça, MC Kevin (1998-2021) and other artists that Brazil lost in the last year and because of the pandemic. And he stated that all the members of the board are now his family.

See videos of the Show dos Famousos final: