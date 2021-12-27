with Lucas Moura’s show, Tottenham thrashes Crystal Palace on Boxing Day

With goals from Lucas Moura, Kane and Son, Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 3-0 and jumped to 5th place in the Premier League

THE tottenham defeated the Crystal Palace 3-0 at Boxing Day, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, for the nineteenth round of the Premier League.

After a balanced first half in the opening 20 minutes, but with no real goal chances for both sides, Antonio Conte’s team opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with Harry Kane, after Lucas Moura’s low cross. The second came soon after, at 34, this time with assistance from Emerson Royal for Lucas swing the nets.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

With two goals conceded in a row and with the Zaha’s expulsion, at 37, Palace, which still had the absence of coach Patrick Vieira, who tested positive for COVID-19, felt it on the field and didn’t even threaten.

On the way back from the break, the eagles they did not react against the Spurs, who only managed the advantage very calmly. That’s when Lucas, again, played for Son do the third.

Tottenham returns to the field on Tuesday (28) to face the Southampton, at 12:00 (GMT), with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Championship status

With the result, Tottenham jumps to 5th place with 29 points, surpasses Manchester United, who still play in the round, and West Ham, who lost to Southampton. Palace, on the other hand, is 12th with 20.

The guy: Lucas Moura

The Brazilian served Harry Kane in the Spurs’ first goal, shook the net when Tottenham scored the second goal and gave the pass to the third, scored by Son.

It was bad: Zaha

The forward lost his mind and attacked Sánchez at 37 of the first half, when his team was losing 2-0. As he already had a yellow card, the shirt 11 was sent off and left his team with less for the remainder of the match.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field on Tuesday (28), at 12:00 (GMT), for the 20th round of the English Championship. Tottenham visits the Southampton with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+. Crystal Palace faces the Norwich.

Tottenham players celebrate goal honoring ”Spider Man”, as actor Tom Holland, protagonist of the film, is an open Spurs fan ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Datasheet

Tottenham 3 x 0 Crystal Palace

GOALS: Harry Kane (32′ from the 1st), Lucas Moura (34′ from the 1st) Son (39′ from the 2nd)

TOTTENHAM: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier and Tanganga; Reguilon, Emerson Royal, Hojbjerg and Skipp; Son, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane (Bergwijn). Technician: Antonio Conte

CRYSTAL PALACE: Butland; Tomkins, Mitchell, Ward and Andersens; Kouyate, Hughes and Gallagher; Ayew, Zaha and Edouard (Mateta). Technician: Osian Roberts (assistant)