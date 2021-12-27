With Ômicron, number of Covid-19 cases exceeds pandemic peak in several US states

NEW YORK — The rapid spread of the highly transmissible Ômicron variant has caused daily coronavirus cases to soar in parts of the United States, reaching levels higher than at the height of the pandemic last winter.

Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Puerto Rico are among the areas that reported more cases in the last week than in any other seven-day period since the start of the pandemic.

The numbers reveal how easily the variant is spreading across the country, even though some studies suggest that Ômicron causes a less severe form of Covid-19. Experts warn that rising infections, combined with low vaccination rates in some cities, could put further pressure on the US health care system and lead to an increase in deaths.

The national record for daily cases is 251,232, recorded in January this year, when vaccination began in the country. Last Friday, before the Christmas holiday, the national average of new daily cases surpassed 197,000, an increase of 65% compared to the previous 14 days. Deaths grew 3% during the period, averaging 1,345 in seven days, according to the New York Times database.

Hospitalizations also increased, though not as much as the number of cases. Nearly 71,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with Covid-19, 8% more than the week before but still well below the numbers recorded at previous peaks.

Elective surgeries were suspended at many hospitals after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency earlier this month. About half of those admitted were less than 5 years old and not eligible for vaccination. In the city, hospitalizations among children have quadrupled since early December, according to a statement from the state Department of Health.





Cyclist working for a delivery company travels on an empty road in central Rotterdam on the first day of the Dutch lockdown during the Christmas period to try to prevent an outbreak of the omicron coronavirus variant. Photo: MARCO DE SWART / AFP Shipping lines closed in central Amsterdam Photo: RAMON VAN FLYMEN / AFP Woman carries shopping bags in central Bratislava. Slovakia declared a two-week lockdown after increase in COVID-19 cases due to new omicron variant Photo: VLADIMIR SIMICEK / AFP Worker removes tables and chairs from his brewery after lockdown in Staudach-Egerndach, Germany Photo: MICHAELA REHLE / REUTERS Workers in protective suits carry items for residents in a closed complex after new COVID-19 cases in Zhenhai District of Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China Photo: CHINA DAILY / VIA REUTERS Police officers check the vaccination status of shoppers at the entrance to a store in Vienna. After the Austrian government imposed a blockade on some two million people who are not fully vaccinated, it ended up extending the lockdown to the entire country. Photo: LISI NIESNER / REUTERS In the Netherlands, non-essential stores must be closed from 5 pm Photo: ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN / AFP Sign warns that mask use is mandatory on the streets of Marburg, Germany Photo: FABIAN BIMMER / REUTERS A Dutch Public Health Service employee performs a test for Covid-19 at a street testing center in The Hague Photo: RAMON VAN FLYMEN / AFP Coronavirus-infected patient (Covid-19) intubated in an intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital in the state clinics of Salzburg, Austria. Austria became the first EU country to lockdown the unvaccinated in an attempt to halt rising rates of virus infection – around 12,000 a day in the country of 8.9 million Photo: BARBARA GINDL / AFP A health worker administers swab testing at a Covid-19 testing center in Nice, France Photo: ERIC GAILLARD / REUTERS People line up at a coronavirus vaccination center (COVID-19) in Nice, France Photo: ERIC GAILLARD / REUTERS Tourist receives coronavirus vaccine at a mobile vaccination post set up by the Ministry of Health of Valencia in Benidorm, Spain Photo: EVA MANEZ / REUTERS

Last week, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker called in 500 National Guard soldiers to help in overburdened hospitals.

Only 62 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, and the country’s medical infrastructure is dangerously eroded after two years of the pandemic. Government data indicate that vaccination is still a strong protector against severe forms of the disease. Unvaccinated people are five times more likely to test positive for the disease and 14 times more likely to die from Covid-19 compared to vaccinated patients, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).