Withdrawal-anniversary from the FGTS can be anticipated by the Caixa Tem application from this Tuesday | Economy

Caixa provides new features in the Caixa Tem appMarcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

Posted 27/12/2021 10:43 | Updated 12/27/2021 10:48 am

Rio – As of this Tuesday, the 28th, the new conditions established by Caixa for Caixa Tem customers will begin to apply. With this, it will be possible to request the advance withdrawal-birthday of the FGTS through the application with special conditions for those who choose the modality. In addition, now, the minimum amount for requesting payment will also be changed from R$2,000 to R$500.

“The measure facilitates the access of workers to the values ​​of the withdrawal-birthday of their FGTS, since the request can be made directly at Caixa Tem, without having to go to a branch. Workers can anticipate up to three years of the withdrawal-birthday in a way fully digital, directly through the app,

with a minimum contract value of R$500″, informed the bank.

To make the request, you must have Caixa Tem and the registration updated and no credit risk assessment is required, allowing contracting even for customers with registration restrictions. The interest rate is 1.49% per month.

How to apply for credit

The loan is made available to customers who signed up to the FGTS birthday withdrawal from active or inactive accounts of the Fund. It is also necessary to indicate the bank as a financial institution authorized to offer the line of Advance of the modality, a procedure that can also be done directly through the application.

The prepaid amounts are available to the customer on the business day following the contracting and the operation expires on the date of payment of the withdrawal-birthday, being automatically debited to the worker’s FGTS account for settlement of the operation, without impacting their capacity payment terms and the possibility of contracting other lines of credit at Caixa.

“Customers and non-customers can request advance payment. Anyone who is not yet a Caixa Tem customer can open an account 100% digitally and have access to the loan”, concluded the bank.

birthday withdrawal

The withdrawal-birthday allows the withdrawal of part of the balance of the FGTS account, annually, in the month of birthday, but, to receive the resource, it is necessary to apply to Caixa Econômica Federal until the 31st of the month of birth. If the deadline is exceeded, the citizen will still be able to request the withdrawal, but will only receive it in the month of the following year’s birthday.

If the employee requests the modality, he/she can withdraw the amount until the last working day of the month following the request. For example, if the application is submitted this week, the user will have until the 28th of February to withdraw the payment. If not withdrawn, the money returns to the linked account. The amount to be received can vary between 50% and 5% of the fund, according to the balance in the account, in addition to an additional installment, based on the following calculation:

Workers who have a balance of up to R$ 500 of FGTS can withdraw up to 50% of the balance amount. Those who have R$500 to R$1 thousand available can withdraw 40% of the amount and an additional installment of R$50. For users with a balance of R$1,000.01 to R$5,000, the withdrawal limit is 30% with an additional R$150 and those with a balance between 5,000.01 and 10,000 can withdraw 20% with an additional R$650.00.

Meanwhile, workers with a balance of R$10,000.01 to 15 thousand are allowed to withdraw up to 15% of the amount and an additional R$1,150. Those with a balance between R$15,000.01 and R$20,000 can withdraw up to 10% of the amount with an additional R$1,900. Citizens with more than BRL 20 thousand in balance can withdraw a maximum of 5% of the available amount added to the additional BRL 2.9 thousand.

How to order?

To request the birthday withdrawal, users must choose the option in the FGTS application, at https://www.caixa.gov.br/beneficios-trabalhador/fgts/, at Internet Banking Caixa, at bank branches or, now , in the Cash Tem app. Those who opt for the modality until the last day of the anniversary month will be able to receive the amount still in the current year.