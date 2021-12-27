Woman says she was never a fan of the singer and rejects criticism

Francieli Padilha, who was filmed dancing with singer Fernando Zor at a party in Garapuava (PR), has returned to using social media to deny being responsible for the fight between the countryman and Maiara, who accuses her ex-boyfriend of betrayal.

The massage therapist said that it was another woman who kissed the artist during the ballad and that she didn’t have any kind of romantic contact with him because she didn’t want to, reaffirming that he said he was single.

“Fernando didn’t just say for I was single, he told everyone about the club, everyone knew there. And another one, I was never a fan of Fernando. I never went out with him, I kissed him, no. It didn’t happen because I didn’t want to, OK Good? Just to make this very clear”, declared Francieli in her stories on Instagram.

“The one who stayed with Fernando was another girl, but as she’s an upper-class girl, people don’t talk. I’m the smallest link, who’s there supporting my children, struggling every day, I’m being super criticized. They’re criticizing me, saying that I’m the pivot. And, really, I’m not the pivot”, defended the woman, who also studies in biomedicine.

After reinforcing that she only danced with Fernando, Francieli also explained that she is receiving attacks, including talking about her appearance, and asked people to rethink their attitude of sending hate messages.

“It’s very ugly for one woman to talk about the other, that the other is ugly, that’s it, that’s that, talking about these things. Because that ends up being bad for you for people, doing harm to me, all this criticism. Because whether we like it or not, we end up listening, we end up reading, even if we don’t want to,” he concluded.