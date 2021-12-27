Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro: images show the line’s visual and datasheet

A list containing the main specifications of the Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone was published on the Weibo social network. According to the leaked information, the Xiaomi 12 will have fast loading of 67W and 50W wireless, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro will have 120W. The Xiaomi 12 series is scheduled for release this tuesday (28).

The Xiaomi 12 Pro’s battery will be a single cell of 4,600 mAh with dual charging support from the manufacturer. As for the screen, the specification list cites a 6.73-inch display with a resolution of 1440p, refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and 480 Hz touch sampling rate. The devices are also already known to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Image released by Lei Jun on his Weibo profile.Source: Reproduction/Law Jun

Three 50 MP cameras

Xiaomi 12 Pro real imageSource: Reproduction/GSM Arena

In addition, some images of the smartphone were also published, and it was possible to see the redesign of the cameras. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is supposed to have three 50 MP sensors, even surpassing the Oppo Find X3 Pro.

The set will consist of a main camera, an ultrawide camera and a telephoto lens, the main camera having the sensor Sony IMX707. This sensor features a 1/1.28 inch surface with pixel-binning technology that reads 2.44 pixels and provides 49% more light input. It is therefore ideal for night photography.

According to CEO Lei Jun, the Xiaomi 12 Pro’s biggest update is about the “experience”. “As Xiaomi’s third-generation high-end flagship, it has become increasingly mature,” he said.