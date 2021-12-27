Xuxa makes Marcos Mion cry in a reunion on TV

News Summary:

Xuxa and Marcos Mion met again on TV

The queen of the short ones made the Caldeirão presenter emotional

She took her family to compete on the Got or Don’ts board.

Friends since the days of Record, Marcos Mion could not contain his tears when he received Xuxa Meneghel on the stage of Caldeirão this Saturday (25), in the Christmas special. The queen of the short ones paid a brief tribute to the presenter, who couldn’t hold back the emotion.

“I’m your fan, I’m rooting for you so much. Look, people here don’t know the Mion I know,” said the presenter alongside her family, who was selected to participate in the Got or Don’t Have picture.

“People are going to fall in love with you even more. You have to know you have a card-carrying fan. We cheer, and you deserve it. This is just the beginning, and when you’re getting everything you’ve ever wanted, go to see me applauding you”, completed the queen of the short ones.

It was at this moment that Mion could not stand the emotion and went to tears on the Globo program. But the edition cut the lines that the presenter made after all the emotional speech and, right after the hug, he appeared at the center of the stage giving the rules of the game.

On social networks, the reactions were quite positive. Fans were delighted with the mutual affection they both have for each other and rated the reunion as one of the cutest scenes this Christmas on TV.

“Mion last Christmas about to be unemployed and be fired from Record. This Christmas he’s having Xuxa as a guest for a picture of his program on Globo (and she even took Sasha). Seriously, the papacito won too much”, wrote one Internet user on Twitter.

“The Caldeirão is wonderful with the families of our queen Xuxa and Letícia Spiller! Our childhood was well represented on TV, this Christmas afternoon! Thanks, Mion!”, commented another fan of the duo on the social network.