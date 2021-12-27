Young girl who takes care of 5 siblings gets a secret Santa Claus surprise





The life of 14-year-old Emily and her 5 siblings hasn’t been easy lately, but a secret Santa Claus was keen to change that a little.

Within a year, the young woman lost her grandmother and mother to cancer and now takes care of her five younger siblings.

She does this with such love that she captivated a friend from school. It was then that the young woman decided to write for a television show in the United States and ask Santa Claus for a special gift for the teenager.

Letter

The friend’s letter said:

Emily and I have been friends since 3rd grade. She is 13 years old and has been through a lot in the last year. Her grandmother died of cancer when she was just a few years old and her fear was that her mother would die of cancer. Let’s just say the nightmare came true.

About a year ago, Emily’s mother became very ill and was in and out of the hospital while doctors scrambled to find out what was wrong with her. She was soon diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. A few months later, on November 13, 2020, Emily’s mother passed away exactly one week and one day before her birthday. She left behind her 6 young children.

Even before her mother died, Emily had acted as a mother to her siblings, but even more so since her passing. She is the sweetest person I have ever met.

Surprise

Secret Santa Claus is an ordinary man who has decided to donate $1 million in gifts to inspiring people. He partnered with the East Idaho News channel, which was responsible for collecting the viewers’ letters and selecting who would be presented by the good old man.

The station’s staff show up without warning and, in Emily’s case, found her back from school, along with her brother.

The girl was quite surprised to have been selected and, at the time, received three surprise boxes.

In the first one, Emily found several gift cards for every imaginable restaurant. She was even more thrilled to realize that the chosen locations were her favorites.

In the second box, the girl found $2,000 in gift cards for a local department store. The amount could be used to buy clothes for the whole family and other personal items.

In the third box, the teenager found the main gift: a $1,000 gift card for a supermarket and a $1,000 gift card for bed, table, and bath products.

Future

During the interview, Emily said that she wants to be a chef and that she dreams of being able to provide a better future for her siblings and her father.

While she doesn’t accomplish this goal, the teenager guaranteed that each one of the cards will be used for the benefit of all!

Watch the surprise in the video below. (Don’t forget to activate the subtitle in Portuguese!)

With information from Faithpot