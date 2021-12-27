Zé Neto announces cure for disease caused by electronic cigarettes: “too happy”

Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, said on his social networks the cure for the disease caused by the use of electronic cigarettes. Last Tuesday (21), the artist’s press office confirmed that the countryman had “a focus of glass in the lung”.

Zé Neto and the use of electronic cigarettes

“Guys, I’m so happy. I just got back from the Syrian-Lebanese Hospital, I was very well treated there, by the way. Thank God I’m already cured. It was a scare that I really took, but I’m not 100, I’m 150%, ready to go back to the stage”, said the singer in a video published on Thursday (23).

The artist attributed the lung disease to the use of electronic cigarettes and, on the internet, warned about the harm caused by it. “Everything is fine and I really had a serious lung problem due to the electronic cigarette. Who messes with this shit, stop it because it’s bad. Thank you for those who prayed for me, they wished me good things. Everything’s fine”, highlighted the singer.

What is vape? Discover the electronic cigarette that may have caused a singer’s lung problem

Singer Zé Neto, paired with Cristiano, announced that he is facing a health problem in his lungs. According to the artist, the disease may have developed as a remnant of covid-19 and a consequence of the use of vape.

But after all, what is vape? Why does it cause so much harm to health?

The vape is shaped like a pen and is powered by a battery, usually lithium. The device has a deposit for the flavored liquid (juice, e-liquid, essence) or nicotine, which is heated, vaporized and inhaled by the user. Vape has gained notoriety for attracting hundreds of thousands of people to use because of the pleasant feel of the steam.

These e-cigarettes are widely advertised as a healthy alternative to traditional cigarettes, less harmful to health and much safer, but research has linked their use to the risk of acute myocardial infarction and respiratory and pulmonary diseases such as asthma, in addition to dysfunction erectile. The device contains nicotine, which is addictive. There is also no scientific evidence to prove that the replacement of electronic cigarettes with traditional ones is effective in quitting smoking.

In Brazil, vape is prohibited for sale, import and advertising. According to a report by the National Health Surveillance Agency, “The agency’s decision was based on the absence of scientific data on the claims of these products.”

