Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, cancels his concert schedule until the 9th due to illness

According to the press office of the sertaneja duo, Zé Neto will not be hospitalized, but the singer will have to rest during the period.

Reproduction/ [email protected] Zé Neto smiling during show with Cristiano



Ze Neto, which partners with christian, was diagnosed with oral moniliasis, a disease popularly called “Sapinho”, during his treatment to remedy ground-glass foci in the lung. According to the press office of the sertaneja duo, due to the singer’s problem, all concerts scheduled until January 9th have been cancelled. According to the statement, the hospitalization of Zé Neto will not be necessary, but the singer will have to rest during the period. Through social media, he asked fans for support. “I count on the prayers of all of you. Thanks for your kindness and understanding. Soon I will be back on stage doing what I love most in this life, which is to sing and bring joy. God knows everything, and each one is born with a purpose. Your will be done,” he wrote.

“The concerts by the duo Zé Neto & Cristiano from today on January 9th will be canceled due to the detection of oral moniliasis (fungus), caused by the use of corticosteroids, a drug used by the singer in the recent treatment to remedy the foci of frosted glass in the lung. The singer has already started the new treatment and should be at rest during the aforementioned period. Both Zé Neto and Cristiano are already at home. There is no need for hospitalization in this case, as attested by Zé Neto’s private physician, Dr. Wandervan Antônio de Azevedo”, says the note from the communication team. The “glass focus” is identified on CT scans after inflammatory diseases. According to the press office, this type of problem may be a remnant of Covid-19 and/or be a consequence of the consumption of Viper, also known as “Vape”, a kind of electronic cigarette. The artist tested positive for the disease in June 2020.