Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, has deteriorated health and shows are cancelled; know more

Singer Zé Neto, from the country duo Zé Neto and Cristiano, has oral moniliasis, a fungus resulting from the use of corticosteroids to treat fiscal glass foci in the lung. For this reason, the musician will stay away from the stage. The singers’ concerts were canceled until the beginning of January of next year. There would be a performance in Bahia in the meantime.

The artist himself posted a note on his Instagram profile with explanations about his health status this Sunday (26). The note, signed by physician Wandervan Anônio Azevedo, informs that the singer has started a new treatment and will be at rest. Both are at home and there will be no need for hospitalization.

“I count on the prayers of all of you. Thank you for your kindness and understanding. Soon I will be back on stage, doing what I love most in this life, which is to sing and bring joy. God knows everything, and each one is born with a purpose. Your will be done, amen”, wrote Zé Neto in the caption of the photo with the doctor’s note.

The glass focus of the lung caused shortness of breath to sing. According to the team of the duo, this problem could be a consequence of Covid-19. The countryman was diagnosed with the new coronavirus in June 2020. Treatment had started last week.

