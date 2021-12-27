Zé Neto updates health status after lung disease treatment: ‘I’m cured’ | celebrities



Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristianoinstagram reproduction

Rio – Singer Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, used his social networks to announce that he is cured of a lung disease. According to his press office, the artist had a “glass focus in the lung”, as a result of covid-19 and the consumption of electronic cigarettes, which caused breathing difficulties.

“Guys, I’m so happy. I just got back from the Syrian-Lebanese Hospital, I was very well treated there, by the way. Thank God I’m already cured. It was a ‘break’ that I really took, but I’m not 100, I’m 150%, ready to return to the stage”, guaranteed the countryman in his Instagram Stories, last Thursday (23). According to the press office, none of the concerts by the sertaneja duo needed to be canceled or postponed because of the treatment.

Zé Neto continued to celebrate his recovery and even left some advice for fans: “The 25th starts again, whip cracking, lots of good fashion. Let’s do what we love and take care of yourselves, because health is the most precious thing we have. We’ve had a scare for the past two months, but thank God it’s gone now, life goes on. I’ll even have one to celebrate,” he joked at the end of the video.

The day before, the artist had already made another warning about the health risks of electronic cigarettes: “I’m coming back here to clarify that everything is fine. I really had a serious lung problem due to cigarettes, these Vapes (electronic cigarettes) . I even give an alert to anyone who messes with this crap… Stop it because it’s a cigarette like any other and it’s bad in the same way or even more,” he warned.