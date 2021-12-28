17-meter marine creature is one of the largest ever found.

Long before whales became the largest animals on the planet, other giants ruled the seas. A new discovery now shows that these giants, the ichthyosaurs, grew very, very fast. Researchers were able to analyze this growth, in this sense, by the discovery of the fossil of a marine monster 17 meters long.

The researchers published the research in the journal Science and named the sea creature the Cymbospondylus youngorum. Its fossil remains were found in the Augusta Mountains, in the state of Nevada (United States). After reconstructing and treating the skull, shoulders and a fin-like limb, experts realized that this fossil would be important to fill some gaps in the history of ichthyosaurs.

THE C. youngorum it was the largest ichthyosaur of its time, and probably one of the largest organisms to date. This group of marine reptiles, by the way, appeared on the planet about 248 million years ago, shortly after the greatest possible mass extinction in history – the Permian-Triassic extinction.

Interestingly, just 5 million years after the Great Extinction, ichthyosaurs had already grown to the size of the newly discovered C. youngorum. Earlier fossils of this group of animals are smaller and more sparse, it’s worth commenting.

Skull of the new fossil discovered in the mountains of Nevada. Image: Martin Sander

That is, the order of ichthyosaurs grew very fast (in evolutionary terms). Much faster, even than whales.

Whale and ichthyosaur growth

Whales appeared approximately 55 million years ago, originating from terrestrial mammals. However, it took them 90% of that time to develop such dizzying sizes. By way of comparison, ichthyosaurs took only 1% of their 155 million years of existence to reach gigantic sizes.

According to the new research, differences in the growth time of these two groups may have a strong relationship to their diet. It turns out that baleen whales (which filter water, such as humpbacks or blue whales) feed primarily on plankton, such as krill. Toothed whales (such as sperm whales and killer whales), on the other hand, hunt larger prey through ambushes.

Image: Stephanie Abramowicz / Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

Large ichthyosaurs such as C. youngorum, therefore, had teeth and also hunted larger animals. However, one of the possibilities to explain the rapid growth is in the prey of these animals. Shortly after the Permian-Triassic extinction there was also an explosion in ammonite numbers.

These extinct cephalopod molluscs were probably the largest food source for the C. youngorum, and such an abundant number of prey may have facilitated such accelerated gigantism in ichthyosaurs.