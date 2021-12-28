17 states say they will not require a prescription for childhood vaccinations

According to a survey carried out by CNN, 17 states said they will not ask for a prescription to vaccinate children ages 5-11. The understanding goes against what the Ministry of Health wants, which last Friday (24) published a document stating that the immunization of this age group should be carried out with the permission of parents or guardians and with the presentation of the medical request.

So far, the state governments that have stated that they will not require a prescription to vaccinate children are: Pernambuco, Bahia, Ceará, Santa Catarina, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Maranhão, Espírito Santo, Pará, Acre, Paraná, Paraíba, Goiás, Sergipe, Piauí, Rio Grande do Sul and Mato Grosso do Sul.

Meanwhile, eight states said they would still decide on the matter or would follow what the National Immunization Program (PNI) will determine. They are: Rio Grande do Norte, Amazonas, Tocantins, Roraima, Mato Grosso, Rio de Janeiro, Alagoas and the Federal District.

Rondônia and Amapá have not yet responded to the questions from the team at CNN.

Last Friday (24), at a meeting of the National Council of State Health Secretaries (Conass), the agency decided that it will not follow the recommendation for a medical prescription for childhood vaccination. At the demonstration, the council says that it will not be necessary to present “any medical document recommending that they take the vaccine”.

Covid-19 vaccination for children ages 5 to 11 is advocated by doctors, experts, and state health authorities. Preliminary results of a survey by Fiocruz also show that more than 80% of parents want to vaccinate their children against the coronavirus. However, the subject is controversial within the Palácio do Planalto.

This Monday (27), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that his 11-year-old daughter will not be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Despite the president’s position and the consultation made by the Ministry of Health, the folder has already recommended the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years.

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined, last Friday (24), that the federal government explain in five days the requirement of a medical prescription for childhood vaccination against Covid-19.

According to Anvisa, the dosage of the vaccine for this age group will be adjusted and lower (one third) than that used by people over 12 years old. The proposal is to have different bottles, with specific dosage for each group. The bottles will be differentiated by color, purple for adults and teenagers and orange for children, according to Pfizer.

