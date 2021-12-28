2021, the year the economy grew but activity went sideways

The year 2021, in the economy, was quite unique. It couldn’t be much different in the second year of the covid-19 pandemic, but the numbers, this time, did not reflect what happened with economic activity. Two were the marks of the year that is coming to an end: first, the loss of traction after a first quarter of strong recovery; then, an increase in inflation such as has not been seen for a long time. Expressing the combination of the most outstanding economic points of the year, the country experienced a period of stagflation in the second half of the year.

In summary, the economy grew by around 4.5%, a high magnitude variance unusual in many years, but economic activity, after a fast-paced first quarter, lagged for the rest of 2021. This rise reflects a typical cyclical recovery stage, in reaction to a sharp dip in the previous period. But the spike, driven by the recovery in the last months of the year, largely due to the large volume of resources destined to fight covid-19, did not last for more than a quarter. The GDP (Gross Domestic Product) retreated in the second and third quarters, and did not react in the last three months of 2022.

As for inflation, the variation of the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), the one that guides the inflation targeting system, went from a base of 4.5%, accumulated in 12 months, in December 2020, to 10 % in December 2021. Except in 2015, when inflation hit 10.6%, the last time the index reached double digits was in 2002, when it closed at 12.5%.

The rise in inflation caused another rather unusual situation, in recent years, with the Central Bank, in 2021, accelerating the pace of upward correction of the basic interest rate (Selic rate). The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) raised the base rate from 2% nominal a year, in January, to 9.25%, at its December meeting, a strong pull.

A large part of this scenario has its origins in the second wave of the pandemic, which took shape as of the second quarter of last year. Delays in vaccination and in the definition of new emergency aid contributed to aggravate the difficulties of the activity. There was also a water crisis, caused by a long period of drought, which reduced the production of hydroelectric energy and forced the activation of thermal plants, causing additional pressure on energy tariffs and, consequently, on inflation.

The story of inflation outside the 2021 curve begins with the rise in dollar prices. Throughout the year, the exchange rate remained, except in a few moments, above R$ 5, approaching, at the end of the year, R$ 6. The effect of the weaker real was particularly adverse on the price of food, which suffered a sharp increase, with negative impacts on the purchasing power of the population.

Attacks on fiscal controls, by the Bolsonaro government and by parliamentarians in Congress, are to blame for the pressured inflation in 2021. Based on the PEC (Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório, tax defaults and pedaling were committed. The objective: to make room for public spending in the 2022 election year, circumventing the spending cap control rule. The result: an increase in the risk of fiscal loss of control, perceived by agents in the market.

From there came, according to a group of analysts, part of the pressure on the exchange rate and, subsequently, on price indices. But supply shocks also helped to push prices up. The pandemic disrupted the supply of supplies to the industry, causing cuts in product supply. But, in addition, the rises in fuel prices and energy tariffs were even more striking.

As for the activity, the natural retraction resulting from the measures of social distancing was deepened by the action – or rather, lack of action – of the government. One cannot forget, in this chapter, the assessment of the Ministry of Economy, at the end of 2020, according to which the chances of a second wave of covid-19 were “very low”.

It is not known whether, based on this mistaken assessment or on the permanent denial attitude of President Bolsonaro, the measures to face the second wave, not only new emergency aid, but, above all, the delay in vaccination took a long time. This delay contributed to raising the number of deaths by covid-19 to more than 600 thousand, and also broke the recovery momentum that the economy had been showing, at the turn of 2020 to 2021.

Despite the obstacles posed by the government and the lack of encouragement to vaccination embodied by the president himself, vaccination progressed fast, and the consequent reopening of trade and services allowed for a reduction in unemployment, but stagnant activity slowed this recovery. Thus, the year still ends with 13 million unemployed, a good number for more than two years, and with informality on the rise.

The tightening of the labor market and emergency aid, not only restricted but delayed, contributed to the increase in poverty and the increase in the specter of hunger among Brazilians in 2021. If in 2020, R$ 520 billion were spent, approximately of 10% of GDP, in the fight against covid-19, in 2021, the total resources employed did not reach R$ 140 billion, nor 30% of the amount employed in the previous year.

No randomly or by coincidence, images of people disputing animal bones in garbage trucks and food in dumps and even garbage trucks went viral on social networks. These are sad images of a very difficult year, which leaves no positive legacy for 2022.