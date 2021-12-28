2022 IPVA: Department of Finance publishes a table with vehicle values ​​for tax calculation | Rio de Janeiro

The State Department of Finance published in the Official Gazette the so-called venal values, that is, the market prices of vehicles – which serve as a basis for reaching the value of IPVA 2022.
They are calculated by the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe).
These amounts are subject to tax rates: 4% for flex cars; 2% for motorcycles; and 1.5% for CNG-powered cars.
Vehicle sales values (market prices) calculated by Fipe:
Payment of the IPVA must be made through the Debt Settlement Guide (GRD), which can be retrieved from the website of the Department of Finance of RJ, Banco Bradesco or the IPVA Portal with the presentation of the National Vehicle Registry number Self-propelled (Renavam).
IPVA can be paid in a single installment, with a discount of 3%, or in three installments, without rebate.
The first maturity of the full settlement and the first installment takes place on January 21 of the next year, for vehicles with final license plate 0.
Payment schedule:
2022 IPVA payment schedule — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
The tax can be paid in a single installment, on the first date, or in three monthly, equal and successive installments.
- End of board 0: January 21; February 21st; March 23;
- End of Plate 1: January 24th, February 23rd, March 25th;
- End of Plate 2: January 25th, February 24th, March 28th;
- End of Plate 3: January 26th, February 25th and March 29th;
- End of Plate 4: January 27th, March 3rd, April 4th;
- End of Plate 5: January 28th, March 4th, April 5th;
- End of Plate 6: January 31st, March 7th, April 6th;
- End of Plate 7: February 1st, March 8th, April 7th;
- End of Plate 8: February 2nd, March 9th, April 8th;
- End of Plate 9: February 3rd, March 10th, April 11th.