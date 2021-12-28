2022 IPVA: know what the definition of the tax readjustment for next year involves – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Gil Leonardi/Press MG Definition of IPVA readjustment or not should remain for 2022

With four days to go until the end of 2021, miners still do not know how much they will have to pay in Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) for next year. A dispute between the Government of Minas Gerais and the Legislative Assembly still reverberates and there are three possibilities foreseen: frozen tax, increase based on inflation and readjustment based on the Fipe table, which measures the valuation of used vehicles.

This last possibility is the most remote. If the 2022 IPVA followed the Fipe table, the readjustment would be 22.8%. This means that, if a car owner paid R$1,000 in IPVA last year, he would pay R$1,228 next year.

clash

A clash between the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo) and the president of the Legislative Assembly, deputy Agostinho Patrus (PV), leaves the decision on the matter on hold. Less than a year after the elections, the topic has gained special attention.

On December 12, through a social network, Zema said he would send a bill to the Legislature for limit the adjustment of IPVA 2022 to the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) which, in practice, is the country’s official inflation. With that, vehicle owners should pay 10.6% – less than half of the 22.8% expected if the readjustment took place based on the Fipe table.

With this, we will prevent the valuation of used vehicles, registered in recent months, from being reflected in next year’s IPVA, alleviating the economic effects of this difficult period that we are overcoming together. — Romeu Zema (@RomeuZema) December 12, 2021

The bill was sent the following day to the Assembly, but Patrus attached another proposal to him, authored by Deputy Bruno Engler (PRTB) – Zema’s ally – and which was already being processed in the Legislative and which freezes the tax based on 2019 values , before the covid-19 pandemic. The bill was voted on in a single day and received 56 favorable votes and none against or blank.

Processing

Another chapter of the telenovela IPVA 2022 in Minas Gerais was the process of the project that froze the value of the tax for next year.

He entered the agenda after a maneuver by the Legislative. This is because the bill that authorizes the Government of Minas to adhere to the Tax Recovery Regime (RRF) is being processed on an urgent basis and locked the Assembly’s agenda. This means that no matter could be voted on before this one.

However, on the eve of the vote on the IPVA project, the Assembly approved the return to blended work and the covid-19 rite, which privileges the processing of projects related to mitigating the impact of the pandemic. Therefore, Bruno Engler’s project ended up entering the Legislative’s priority.

Fearing an impact on public accounts with the freezing of IPVA – the second largest source of revenue in the State – the Government of Minas filed a lawsuit in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to suspend the session that approved the IPVA project. However, the president of the Supreme Court, Luiz Fux, rejected the request. Before, the Court of Justice of Minas Gerais had also considered the legal session.

After the manifestation of the STF, the president of the Assembly celebrated the decision.

The Minas Assembly is right, according to the understanding of the president of the STF, minister Luiz Fux. The citizen of Minas Gerais will not pay IPVA with an increase. For this to happen, Zema only has to sanction the project that he already has. — Agostinho Patrus (@agostinhopatrus) December 23, 2021

Now, Governor Romeu Zema has until the beginning of January to decide whether or not to sanction the bill. If the text is vetoed, it returns to the Legislature, which may or may not overturn the veto in plenary. This Monday (27), the Chief Executive said he was talking to mayors to find out how to “enable the 2022 IPVA freeze in Minas”. That’s because half of the amount collected with the tax goes straight to the municipalities’ coffers.