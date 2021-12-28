5 little-known features in the app

THE Whatsapp it is today an indispensable tool for millions of Brazilians, whether for work or for chatting with friends and family. But even those who are a regular user may be surprised by some “secret” functions hidden in the app.

Meet below five features quite interesting and unknown to most account holders on the messenger:

1 – Data saving mode: this feature allows data saving of internet franchise. It can be turned on and off whenever the user wants, but it’s only available for iPhone (iOS) devices.

2 – Videos without audio: it’s possible to mute that video you recorded on the street and it turned out to be awful. Just click on the sound icon before sending the file to your contact.

3 – Search for stickers: now there’s no reason to spend hours looking for the ideal sticker and end up losing the joke. WhatsApp has released a function that makes it possible to search for stickers by keyword, as was the case with emojis and GIFs.

4 – Select who can add you to groups: if you don’t choose who can add you to groups, you could end up joining dozens of them unintentionally. To make the selection, just enter the app’s settings, open the “Groups” option and click on “My contacts, except…”.

5 – Delete media: the messenger has a feature that identifies which conversations have more media exchanged, making it easier to delete useless files to free up space in the device’s memory.