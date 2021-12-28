5 plants to have at home in 2022







Feng Shui expert reveals which plants and flowers bring balance and good energy for the coming year – Shutterstock. Photo: João Bidu

It is common knowledge that plants bring more proximity to nature, enhance good vibrations, improve air quality and make environments more welcoming. What some people still don’t know is that according to Feng Shui, the plants selected to compose the homes can bring more than beauty and tranquility to the dwelling, but also positive functions for residents in different areas of life, such as: career, family, health, love, prosperity and some plants even luck!

In the vision of the Feng Shui plants and flowers are constantly interacting in environments with the mission of strengthening and renewing vital energy (known as ‘Chi’ within Feng Shui) through its essence full of seeds, leaves, roots, flowers and fruits. These elements expand, multiply and move from one side to the other, helping to develop the projects and dreams of those who live there. And, thus, the energy of the house is always renewed, leaving the home healthier and the lives of the residents harmonious, balanced and prosperous.

See below for tips prepared by Cris Bevilaqua, interior designer specializing in Feng Shui projects, about which plants and flowers are most suitable for the house in 2022:

Thuja

Thuia is considered the guardian of the house. Place a Thuja on each side of the entrance to the house. The pair of vases will act as two protective guardians. According to Feng Shui traditions, the thuja’s energy reacts like an acupuncture needle that connects heaven and earth. To enhance the strength of the plant, the leaves can form a spiral, in this way, the species will work as a powerful energy conductor.

Zamioculca

Considered the plant of Feng Shui experts, Zamioculca exudes prosperity and fortune. The species can be a great ally for those looking to earn more money in 2022. In addition, the foliage is easy to be cared for and lives well in half light, making it ideal for those who live in apartments. Can be used in the living room or dining room.

jasmine mango

The Jasmine Manga flower has five points, which according to Feng Shui traditions represent the five elements (earth, water, wood, fire and metal). It is considered a strong plant, which keeps the energy of the house always high. According to Cris Bevilaqua, there is a legend that says that the sky smells like Jasmine Manga. The specialist indicates that the vase be placed in the yard, service area or at the entrance, as two guardians (one on each side, just like the Thuja).

Peace lily

The Peace Lily brings tranquility to the environment and has the power to renew the energy of spaces and residents. This plant is easy to take care of, being well sought after by those who live in apartments. It can be used to compose the decoration of the balcony.

Pomegranate

As a fruit tree, the pomegranate needs direct light, being more suitable for those who live in houses. It is known for bringing prosperity and plenty.

If these are some of your wishes for next year, follow the recipe below, created by Cris Bevilaqua:

Minutes before New Year’s Eve, cut a pomegranate in half, choose three seeds and keep them with you. As soon as midnight, put the sanitized seeds in your mouth and make requests related to prosperity, money and plenty. That done, wash the seeds, leave them on top of a container until they are dry. Finally, keep the seeds in your wallet throughout the year.

Did you know that in addition to the species of plants, the colors of their flowers or leaves also influence the energy of the house? According to Feng Shui expert Cris Bevilaqua, colors have different meanings for the house and its resident:

yellow flowers: money

rose flowers: love

red flowers: passion

White flowers: peace

Lilac flowers: more contact with spirituality

Attention: If you have children or pets at home, avoid poisonous and/or toxic plant species. The most popular are:

Nobody can with me

caladium

Oleander

poinsettia

Glass of milk

Anthurium

Source: Cris Bevilaqua (https://crisbevilaqua.com.br/)