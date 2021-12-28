5 players who played with Medina and can come to Inter

With the new official coach, Alexander Medina, Inter can focus on hiring players for next season. Naturally, as it always should be, the athletes’ approval will go through the new coaching committee. Thus, players who have played with Cacique Medina can paint in Colorado.

Check out 5 players who have already played with Medina and can reinforce Inter:

Enzo Diaz – Left side

Enzo, 26, is a Talleres athlete. With 4 goals and 5 assists in the Argentine Championship, he proved to be a good full-back, with a lot of quality in his support. The left side of the Colorado defense may need a replacement if Moses’ departure is confirmed.

Nahuel Tenaglia – Right side

Colorado’s right-back is a position that will need to be restored as the starter, Saravia, has left the club. Another Talleres player, the 25-year-old athlete, was important in the Argentine team’s defensive moment and in the ball, making up a line of three to start the plays.

Gabriel Neves – steering wheel

Gabriel is loaned to São Paulo by Nacional, but has no space at the São Paulo club. The player was already in the crosshairs of Clube do Povo last season. He is a midfielder with a good pass, important in the first phase of construction – in the current Colorado squad, no defensive midfielder has that characteristic.

Thomas Pocchetino – Sock

The 25-year-old midfielder was revealed by Boca and passed through Talleres de Medina. His main characteristics are the ball handling at speed and good finishing. He is currently in Austin-USA.

Diego Valores – attacker

Valoyes was Talleres’ biggest standout in 2021, with 9 goals and 5 assists. He plays for the right wing of the attack, has speed, good dribbling and finishing. The player has a high market value, around 5 million euros. Therefore, Inter will need the help of an investor if it tries to hire you.