5 Steps to Organizing Your Financial Life and Saving Money in 2022 | Organize the Accounts

2022 is just around the corner and the beginning of a new year, as is well known, serves as a milestone for many people to “change their lives”. Or at least try. The promises to lose weight, lead a healthier life and finally organize your financial life are some of the most popular. However, when January arrives (and bills such as IPTU, IPVA, enrollment of children in school), many people “postpone” the plan to collect money for the following months. But here comes Carnival, Easter and other commemorative dates when a lot of people spend more money. So the plan is for later (aka never). But after all, what is the best way not to fall into the trap of “I’ll solve it later” and definitely put into practice the plan to organize yourself financially?

To help you, our readers, the Value Invests talked to financial planners and outlined a strategy for 5 steps to organize your financial life once and for all (If yours is already organized, share this text with a family member or friend who may need help).

Many people start the year already in debt. This can interfere with the planning for the following months, after all, part of the budget is already committed. But there are some important tips that can help anyone in this situation.

the first of them, second Patricia Palomo, financial planner with CFP certification by Planor, is to put all debts on paper to understand exactly how much the person owes, in which places and how much each debt costs, in terms of interest and fees paid.

“The first thing is to put on paper all the debts she has. It may seem simple, but people don’t do that. They have a hard time accepting the situation. When you have written all the debts, you will list them by two criteria : volume, arranging from largest to smallest, and then by cost. This second step is more difficult, because here we need to list the total effective cost of that debt per year, that is, all fees, which in the end is what comes out of the debtor’s pocket“he says.

In addition, Patricia says it’s important take out debts from automatic debit, to be able to see exactly how much is spent on them and which situation would be most comfortable for the debtor.

for the financial planner Arthur Lemos, the idea is to do a great mapping of debts to see how much they represent in that family’s budget and see what is the best way to pay them. From there, the idea is to try a renegotiation. According to the educator, the intention is that the debts become possible to be paid, instead of turning into a snowball.

“The first thing is to be clear about the cause of this debt. As important as it is to resolve current debts, it’s no use finding a palliative solution with a renegotiation, but one that will lead to other debts later. And that happens when I accept a negotiation for which I am unable to pay and then I end up with less leeway to negotiate with the financial institution again, etc,” says Lemos.

To renegotiate them, the debtor can go directly to their creditor and try to get a better situation or participate in an event in which entities promote agreements between the parties, such as the so-called “clean name fairs”.

2) Understand your budget

Once you’ve budgeted the debt, it’s time to calculate your monthly income and expenses. In the case of people who are not in debt, this is the first step, according to Patrícia.

It is necessary to map the fixed costs such as rent, condominium, school fees and even consumption bills such as electricity and gas. In the case of variable bills, such as restaurants, leisure, travel, the ideal is to estimate how much is usually spent on them and reserve a little more in case there is a surprise.

“It’s important to write it down. We often do mental accounting, saying ‘I earn more or less as much’, ‘I spend around x’, and there are many small expenses that don’t go into our mental account and often they make a difference,” says Patricia.

Lemos emphasizes, however, that the idea of ​​”taking note of the coffee” may not work. That’s because it takes a lot of work and, over time, people can drop it. The important thing, however, is to be in control and aware of the overall picture of your finances.

After the x-ray of the accounts, it’s time to understand what is really a priority, what can be cheaper and what can be cut.

Here, we give you tips on four accounts that can be made cheaper.

“It is important to ask yourself how much the standard of living that I defined as sufficient for me costs? Can I afford it? If not, I need to earn extra income, whether through passive income or other forms of work”, says Patrícia .

4) Extra income? You can be welcome!

Another interesting tip for those who took the x-ray and concluded that “it’s not easy for anyone” is to look for alternatives for extra income. Selling items that are stranded and unused at home can be a good alternative, as can doing something to sell or offer services.

There are even apps and websites that can help in this mission. There are from applications where you can register to host or walk your pets to sites where you can get to evaluate a store, service, service or product. Here you will find a list of them.

“What the person needs to assess is whether she will really have enough time to deliver the delivery that the customer expects of her. Because sometimes you start making a product, you invest in material, equipment and the product or service does not have the necessary quality , distribution channels, etc. You need to carry out a thorough evaluation before taking on a project that involves investment”, says Patrícia.

5) Start saving money!

Getting money together is perhaps one of the most difficult steps in the process of organizing your financial life. That’s because it requires discipline and creating a habit. Therefore, Lemos claims that one of the best alternatives is to automate this process.

“The habit of saving is unnatural. I take an investment course, I received unexpected money, or a promotion, I manage to save for four, five months. Afterwards, we stop saving. So, creating the habit is unnatural. Since I did the budget study of my life and saw that I can save R$300 per month, I must automate the savings process. The best thing is to create an automatic transfer for 12 months”, he says.

In addition to automatic transfer, there are also apps that can help with habit creation. One of them is the 52 weeks, which is intended to help the user create this habit. His idea is that each week the person saves an amount and gradually increases. The application generates a sort of spreadsheet, which shows how much a person should save each week and how much they will have at the end of 52 weeks, which is the equivalent of a year.

Another app that can help is Grain. His proposal is to be a “savings”, but with a slightly higher income (90% of the CDI). One of Grão’s differentials are the simulators, which show how much the user will have at the end of a certain period. In addition, it also offers the “Challenge 21” tool, which invites users to save money for 21 days in order to create the habit.

Another tip is the app monis, ideal for those who forget to join. It works like a “subscription savings”, in which the customer chooses how much he wants to save per week and pays via credit card, as if it were a purchase or a consumer bill.

Here you can see in detail how each of these apps works.

For Lemos, however, it is important that people look for more profitable investment alternatives over time. “The app, together with financial intelligence, tends to work. But the next step is: I saw that I managed to save, I’m investing, now I want to invest better. Because the great value that apps do is building a habit. I have become a more mature and disciplined investor, I must take another step and invest better,” he says.

For that, of course, it is necessary to research about investments or even seek help from a professional, points out the educator.

Here at Valor Investe we have two free ebooks that can help you. THE Rice and beans, which is a guide for the beginning investor, and another is the Social Security Day, which explains everything for those who want to invest with their retirement in mind.