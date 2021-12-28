7 movies on Netflix that will make your heart race, your hands shake and the tension last until the last scene

Long Journey into the Night (2019), Bi Gan

Cinema made in the East is a reference in creativity. Free from so many commercial ties and owners of a millenary tradition that permeates fantastic stories, fables and legends, Asia is prodigal in offering the public — and the market — inventive, original, innovative productions. Bi Gan’s work is a breath of fresh air in the musty cinematographic environment of the last two years, disregarding the authorial film circuit, as evident. The use of the 3D technique, obsolete just three years later, but surprising until then, is simply breathtaking. The takes follow one another unedited, through half-film, and this is just a small proof of the preciosity of director Bi Gan, a virtuoso in this expedient. The spectator is led by the voice of the narrator in off-screen into a nightclub, as if he were having a delusion, a trance, a dream. The movements are precisely careful, calculated, which highlights the beauty of the planes beyond what could be reasonable, but none of this happens without this delicacy having a purpose behind it. And the film can only be simple, sweet, given the lyrical nature of the plot. A man returns to his hometown due to the death of his father, finds a photo of an ex-girlfriend and, from then on, goes looking for it. And this journey, as seen in the work of Michelangelo Antonioni (1912-2007) and Alain Resnais (1922-2014) — and more recently, Martin Scorsese and Tim Burton — who so masterfully knew how to record the passage of time in a particular spatial configuration , it’s nothing linear, just like life. All of these artists, including Bi Gan, are more than capable of presenting filmic solutions that condense action in the present and what is already given in an absolutely credible way. As for the places, they are like the different canvases in an exhibition, each with its own meaning, but converging, in order to compose a homogeneous whole. For Bi Gan, the making of a cinematographic piece is, even in the egg, the possibility of daring, subverting any already established paradigm, without well narrated subplots in order to win over the public. Bi Gan’s cinema is action in the best sense of the word. “Long Jornada Noite Adentro” is a film that shakes us, as if demanding from us some attitude, in the face of that story and life itself.