‘A Place in the Sun’: Barbara Arms and Revenges Erica

In the next chapters of novel “Um Lugar ao Sol”, Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will get revenge on Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) after being unmasked by her.

Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will create a fake profile for her rival on a social networking site. Then he will tell the lie to Rebeca (Andréa Beltrão), who will decide to confront the personal trainer in the mansion library. Before the accusation, Erica will defend herself:

– For God’s sake, Rebecca. I have never, never made this account, never entered this site! I have no idea what that is.

– Whether you have an idea or not, the fact is that my father doesn’t deserve it. I know there’s the cliché of the older guy who runs after a younger girl to look good on the tape. But in my father’s case it was different. He really approached you, he fell in love, anyway. Thank God I figured this out before, because honestly, I don’t know if he could take it.

– Rebecca, please, I ask you.

– Sorry, Erica, but… I’m the one who’s asking you, as a matter of humanity, even of health. I think this is enough, no? And before my father finds out such a thing.

At this time, Santiago will appear:

– What are you talking about? Before I find out what?

Rebeca will disguise it, but the entrepreneur will insist. The model will then ask Erica to explain herself. As she will not succeed, Santiago will resolve look at the computer screen. very hurt, will leave the place without saying a word. The next day, the girl will pack her bags and leave, devastated.

