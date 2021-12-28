A Place in the Sun or Two Faces? Bárbara ‘turns’ Silvia, hits a child and revolts web· TV News

Anyone who watched Monday’s (28) episode of Um Lugar Ao Sol may have wondered if the plot was new or if Globo aired a rerun of Duas Caras (2007). In the new nine o’clock soap opera, Barbara had a tantrum worthy of the villain Silvia, both played by Alinne Moraes.

While staying in the old girl’s room, Luan (Miguel Schmidt) broke a lamp of sentimental and financial value on Barbara, who didn’t take long to discover what had happened. Renato’s wife (Cauã Reymond) didn’t talk to the child’s mother, the personal Érica (Fernanda de Freitas), and went to get satisfaction directly from the perpetrator.

Enraged, Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​yelled at the boy and pulled the child by the arm. She even said that her father was stuttering and that’s why he was dating the coach. Luan didn’t like being shaken and kicked Barbara in the leg, who lost control of the situation and reacted with a slap to the child’s face. Thus, the family reunion stopped being a party and became a worthy episode of Family Affairs.

By putting her claws out and making a scene at her father’s house, Barbara was soon compared by netizens to the villain Silvia, who was scandalous, unscrupulous and freaked out to the point of being comical. In a scene from Aguinaldo Silva’s serial, the malvadona almost threw a jar over the head of a child, who escaped the aggression because of the ringing of a bell.

Actress Pathy Dejesus, interpreter for rogue engineer Ruth, went to Twitter to comment on the attack at the home of the owner of the Redentor supermarket chain. “If you lean on my son, I’ll leave the place in handcuffs”, wrote the artist.

Check out the comparison of the scenes here:

– Apologize to me that it’s the least you do!

– I don’t ask! #UmPlaceAoSunpic.twitter.com/9WDSJXJDId — TV Globo 📺 (@tvglobo) December 28, 2021

Rebeca’s daughter is unbearable, and Barbara could become Sylvia now #UmPlaceAoSun pic.twitter.com/D3uu8DR5ZV — 𝕁𝕦𝕟𝕚𝕠𝕣 (@l0v3tv) November 19, 2021

See the repercussions on social media here:

I don’t believe the people are going through the shame of defending Barbara

she hit a child in the face

she offended the boy’s mother

She’s wrong and it’s over, she hit him and got two well deserved kicks#UmPlaceAoSunpic.twitter.com/wa0D7cVGPI — Me and my house, we serve “A Place in the Sun”😝🎭 (@LuccasOliverra) December 28, 2021

If he leans on my son, I leave the place handcuffed. 😒 — Pathy (@PathyDejesus) December 28, 2021

the scene of the barbarian getting a kick in the shin and hearing some truths in the face in a place in the sun aligned my chakras — camila 🪐 (@ampscml) December 28, 2021