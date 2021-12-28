Additivated gasoline is the best option for the car in most of the country

Drivers in the country can learn a new account that is very useful when refueling their vehicles. If the gasoline with additives is costing up to 5.5% more than the regular option, it is worth choosing the premium fuel. The tip is from the economics professor at Mackenzie Hugo Garbe. He explains that the additive gasoline serves to clean the engine and helps to conserve parts, which ensures greater durability and yields.

“When you have the possibility of having both types of gasoline at very close prices, you have to opt for the additive. It is a way to save on car maintenance”, he argues. “So, if the price of the premium is up to 4.5% or at most 5.5% above the average, it pays to pay a little more”, teaches Hugo Garbe.

According to the weekly bulletin of the ANP (National Petroleum Agency), additive gasoline was 6,867 a liter on December 11th. The common one, R$ 6,708, a difference of only 2.3%. This proximity in the amounts charged was maintained throughout 2021.

See too

The only state in which the bill exceeded 5.5% was Roraima, in which the additive was R$6.842 and the normal, R$6.442. In other units of the federation, such as Acre, Amazonas or Distrito Federal, the differences of 12, 48 and 52 cents, respectively, are so small that even math is not needed.

On December 14, Petrobras announced a reduction in the price of gasoline to distributors, who started to pay R$ 0.10 less per liter. The decrease in the price of pumps, if it really occurs, must be proportional both for the common type and for the additive type.





When in doubt, and as each gas station and city has its rules to define how much to charge, take the calculator to the gas stations and, if you compensate, don’t think twice about choosing the fuel that guarantees better performance. It is worth reminding flex car owners that, with the constant increases in alcohol, ethanol is no longer advantageous compared to gasoline in all Brazilian states.