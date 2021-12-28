Adriane Galisteu is called ‘nariguda’ by Mara Maravilha and rebate | celebrities



Adriane Galisteu rebuts Mara Maravilha’s comment – Reproduction

Published 12/28/2021 08:58

Rio – The presenter Adriane Galisteu, 48, countered the comment of Mara Maravilha, 53, who called her a “naggle” on national television, during the “Programa Silvio Santos”, on SBT, last Sunday. Mara participated in a game in which she was supposed to give tips about a personality. The correct answer was “Adriane Galisteu” and Mara’s tip to identify the presenter was “nosed”.

Galisteu didn’t like his colleague’s comment at all and gave a long vent to social media. “Me and my nose again….Have you ever wondered why you charge so much and find yourself so flawed? For the simple fact of listening to others. You care a lot about what the other person will think, with what the other will say. In a time we live where the internet has a much greater weight in our lives, we need to be on good terms with ourselves to go through unnecessary things and people, dealing with comments about us all the time. If loving the way you are, with your faults and qualities is the first step”, began the presenter.

“God made you that way, without even taking it off. If you look in the mirror every day and enjoy what you see, it’s the most delicious feeling there is. If you’ve never had this feeling, try it. Live with this wonderful person you are. As best you can When you accept yourself you set yourself free in an indescribable way Not letting insecure people put you down is an act of love with yourself Respect yourself above all Don’t accept less than you deserve! love before anything… I know that sometimes it’s not easy, but make it your homework, your mantra and believe: It works! Look at me and my nose being happy”, he completed.