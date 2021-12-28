Adriane Galisteu rebuts on Mara Maravilha talks about her nose | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Adriane Galisteu and Mara Maravilha

After being called a nose by Mara Maravilha, Adriane Galisteu spoke on social media. The presenter of “The Farm” rebutted the comment of the employee of SBT and advised followers not to care what “unnecessary people” say.

Galisteu received a message from a fan commenting on the controversy of the nose and saying that he was inspired by it. “How can a nose bother so many people. But when you think about it, it’s not the nose that bothers, it’s my attitude of not caring about all these notes on me. I look at myself in the mirror and love myself. That’s what bothers me “, replied the presenter at Stories.

In addition to this statement, the Record employee also posted photos of her nose on Instagram. She wrote a text talking about people feeling good about themselves, regardless of what others say and what they say about how people look.

“Me and my nose again. Have you ever wondered why you charge so much and find yourself so flawed? For the simple reason that you listen to others. You care a lot about what the other person thinks, what the other will say. In the times we live in, where the internet has a much greater weight in our lives, we need to be on good terms with ourselves to go through unnecessary things and people, deal with comments about us all the time. the way you are, with your faults and qualities”, began Adriane Galisteu.

“Get along with this wonderful person you are as best you can. When you accept yourself, you free yourself in an indescribable way. Not letting insecure people put you down is an act of love with yourself. Respect yourself above all else. . Don’t accept less than you deserve. Love yourself before anything else. I know that sometimes it’s not easy, but make it your homework, your mantra and believe. It works. Look at me and my nose being happy”, concludes presenter.