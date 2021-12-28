After Bahia, the Southeast will be the next to face extreme rain

Archive photo shows São Paulo under heavy clouds; the next few days will be rain, cold and even snow in much of the country

Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

The Southeast region will be the next to suffer from extreme rain, floods and landslides after what happened in Bahia, says one published newsletter by MetSul this Tuesday, 28th. According to the meteorology institute, the humidity corridor that reached Bahia will retreat to the South and bring excessive rain with possible disaster situations in the Southeast in the coming days.



Photo: Reproduction / Metsul

Also according to MetSul, the state with the greatest risk is Minas Gerais, with projections pointing to an accumulation of 300 mm to 500 mm of rainfall in some locations in the next 15 days.

However, regions of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo must also suffer from excessive rain. According to the bulletin, “such high volumes outline a scenario of new emergency situations and disasters caused by rain at the beginning of the year” in these states.

It is worth remembering that on December 21, the same institute warned that the situation that was emerging in Bahia was one of concern.

