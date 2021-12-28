After four seasons, Nino Paraíba says goodbye to Bahia: “Eternally grateful” | bahia

After four seasons, right-back Nino Paraíba is no longer part of the Bahia squad. The player, whose contract ended this month, said goodbye to the club on Monday and left a message on their social networks.

– After four years defending this jersey so important and heavy in Brazilian football, the day has come to say goodbye. […] Wearing this shirt has always been a huge responsibility and that was always very clear to me. But everything in life has a beginning, middle and end. And it’s time to continue looking for new challenges – says the text.

“I always tried to do my best and I will be eternally grateful to the Bahia and to everyone who is part of the day-to-day (Board, employees, coaching staff and athletes). And I also need to make clear my eternal respect for the fans forever”, he adds.

Hired in 2018, Nino Paraíba experienced ups and downs at the Bahia club, but won a large part of the crowd. The player played 193 games and scored seven goals for Tricolor. Your contract ended this month.

Amidst farewells and negotiations, Bahia outlines its planning for 2022. This Monday, a week before the end of the main team’s vacation, five players re-presented themselves.

Goalkeeper Denis Júnior, defender Ligger, right-back Douglas Borel and defensive midfielders Lucas Araújo and Luizão trained with the under-23 team at CT Evaristo de Macedo, under the command of Portuguese Bruno Lopes.

