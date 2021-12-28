After Merkel’s departure, Europe seeks a new European Union leader

Emmanuel Macron, Mario Draghi, Olaf Scholz… Who can succeed Angela Merkel as leader of the European Union (EU), after the Chancellor’s retirement after 16 years in power?

The race to fill that position starts in 2022, but, according to analysts, the results may not live up to expectations.

In the end, it is possible that no one has, for the time being, the capacity to face the profound problems that the EU is going through on their own: from the weakening of the rule of law in some member countries, to the risk of geopolitical marginalization and the setbacks of Brexit.

Angela Merkel, who was replaced in December in the German government by the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, has made history in Europe with her effort to maintain the cohesion of the EU, despite the long and numerous crises.

Merkel “is seen as the ‘de facto’ leader of the European Union, and also of the free world,” wrote Sebastian Reiche, professor at the business school (IESE) at the University of Navarre, Spain, in his blog.

A recent survey by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) thought center revealed that, if they could, 41% of Europeans would support Angela Merkel as president of Europe, against just 14% of those who would opt for French president Emmanuel Macron, the other personality cited in the poll.

Opportunity for Macron

The French head of state, however, has before him an opportunity to occupy that post, whose first stage will be the six-month presidency of the EU, which France will assume in January.

Merkel’s departure “could allow the French vision of a powerful Europe to develop. Something Macron has defended since his arrival in power”, explains Alexandre Robinet-Borgomano, in a text published by the French analysis center Institut Montaigne.

“It is President Macron who has the initiative” to regain European leadership, “although his self-proclaimed attempts to give the European Union a clearly political goal have so far been thwarted,” says Helen Thompson, a professor at Cambridge University, in an article recently published in the New York Times.

‘Super Mario’

In that sense, the Franco-Italian treaty that Macron signed with Mario Draghi – a key figure in the new post-Brexit European alliances – did not go unnoticed.

The two rulers made a joint call to reform European budget rules and allow more money to be spent on investments. The initiative does not appeal to northern European countries, which are more orthodox in terms of public finances.

Even more so when the Italian head of government, nicknamed “Super Mario” for his performance at the head of the European Central Bank, is seen as a potential candidate for European leadership.

“The return to stability at home, together with the strong personal relationships he has with his European partners […], are excellent references to reaffirm the presence of Italy in the European scenario”, considers Nicoletta Pirozzi, from the think tank Istituto Affari Internazionali in Rome, in the magazine Internationale Politik.

However, Draghi’s popularity could be “transient, as he was born in the economic crisis caused by the emergence of the health crisis” of covid-19, adds Pirozzi.

Macron, for his part, faces a far from simple 2022 at home, with presidential elections in April, the outcome of which is very uncertain because of the rise of the far right.

This may make France focus more on its internal political problems than trying to develop its grand visions of Europe.

In Germany, long dubbed “Greater Switzerland” for its tendency to prioritize economic prosperity over big international issues, the lines are starting to move.

“We want to increase the strategic sovereignty of the European Union”, and better defend the “common European interests”, is written in the coalition agreement of the new government of Olaf Scholz.

But to reach the goal, Scholz, who presents himself as Merkel’s heir after being number 2 in her government, will have to make a violent break with certain structures.

Right away, with “Merkelism”, a diplomacy focused on the permanent search for agreements, which prefers to wait before acting in times of crisis, and gives priority to economic interests, including those with authoritarian regimes like Russia and China.

The system starts showing its limits. “It shouldn’t survive Merkel” because it doesn’t allow “to solve Europe’s challenges, such as the pandemic, climate change and international geopolitical competition”, say Piotr Buras and Jana Puglierin in the ECFR analysis.

A Europe without a head?

Favorable to firmer solutions, would Emmanuel Macron be the best positioned?

“Macron’s leadership is an option […] but it is unlikely” because of its problems in forging “the necessary alliances”, warns Professor Sebastian Reiche. Furthermore, there is a feeling that France wants to use Europe to defend its own interests, he reckons.

Helen Thompson is even more pessimistic.

“Currently weakened by rivalry between the United States and China, and deeply divided at home […] the European Union cannot be run, no one can be the new Angela Merkel”, defends the Cambridge professor.

“In reality, speaking clearly, neither the German chancellor nor the French government can run Europe […] and, without leadership, Europe goes to stagnation”, predicts Thompson.