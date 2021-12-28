After running out of options in the market, Palmeiras can resume negotiations with Wesley Moraes; striker terminated with Brugge

Player is also in the crosshairs of Internacional and São Paulo

Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Although he has already signed goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, forward Rafael Navarro and midfielder Eduard Atuesta, Palmeiras continues in the market looking for a left-handed defender and another center forward to further strengthen the Libertadores two-time champion team.

If in defense Héctor Martinez is the name of the time, in attack, Leila Pereira and Anderson Barros continue to monitor the market in search of a 9 shirt that pleases Abel Ferreira. That’s because the names of Taty Castellanos, Yuri Alberto and Augustin Alvarez, all requested by the Portuguese, have contracts with their clubs and a negotiation would revolve around 15 million euros.

Who recently was on Verdão’s radar is Wesley Moraes. With great passages at Aston Villa, the player who even got called up by Tite to defend the Brazilian team and ended up getting injured. Since then, the athlete, who until today has defended Brugge, from Belgium lost space.

However, Alviverde, who according to Nosso Palestra gave up on bringing the forward, may rethink their decision in the coming days. That’s because the striker recently terminated his contract with the Belgian team and is free on the market. The information belongs to the journalist André Hernan With the difficulty in the market to advance in a center forward, Palestra can once again see the professional with good eyes.

However, the competition will not be easy. Both Internacional and São Paulo are currently ahead of the greatest champion in Brazil, as the pair have already submitted a proposal for the forward.

