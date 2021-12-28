After the end of marriage, Thiago Maia, from Flamengo, has a relationship with an old friend of Isadora Pompeo, says website

Midfielder Thiago Maia, loaned to Flamengo, experienced a rollercoaster of emotions in 2021. After marrying gospel singer Isadora Pompeu, in February, separating months later and going to court against his ex, Thiago must not pass the turn of the single year. This is what Fuxico Gospel guarantees.

According to the portal specialized in the world of evangelical celebrities, Thiago Maia would be with Valentina, an old friend of Isadora. The two were reportedly seen together at an airport in recent days. However, officially, neither of the two shares the supposed news. Her Instagram profile is closed, and Maia follows the young woman.

REMEMBER THE TROUBLED END WITH ISADORA POMPEO

At the age of 24, Flamengo’s midfielder, who has been recovering from an injury since 2020 until the middle of this year, married 21-year-old Isadora, on February 28, in a crowded celebration at a party house at the Rio. She is one of the biggest names in the music business.

Active on the networks, they deleted their photos together after three months of marriage. The couple only confirmed the separation weeks later. Thiago Maia carried out an occurrence record against his ex-wife. In the document filed on June 11 this year, the midfielder alleged that the woman had the intention of “deprecating” her image after the couple’s divorce.

The marriage lasted four months. The player’s registration is based on the video that the singer posted on social networks after the end. In its content, Isadora vents about the separation and claims to have gone through humiliation, jealousy and permanent attempts to control.