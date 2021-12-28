After Tiago Leifert’s video, Daiana Garbin defends her husband | celebrities



Daiana Garbin supported her husband, Tiago Leifert – Reproduction

Posted 28/12/2021 10:57

Rio – Daiana Garbin, wife of presenter Tiago Leifert, spoke up after her husband published a video with his position on the public fight he had with actor Ícaro Silva. It all started when Ícaro referred to “Big Brother Brasil”, a program that was presented by Leifert, as “mediocre entertainment”. Tiago Leifert, then, countered the actor’s comment, which further increased the controversy.

In an Instagram comment, Diana stated that she is on her husband’s side. “Everyone who knows you knows what an incredible, generous and respectful man you are. Your heart is huge. I love you and I will always be by your side,” he wrote.

understand the controversy

By denying his participation in “BBB 22”, actor Ícaro Silva said that the program provides “mediocre entertainment” and annoyed ex-BBB’s as well as presenter Tiago Leifert. The presenter of the 21st edition of the reality series rebutted the actor saying that with the profits of the program “they probably pay their salary”.

After the proportion that the confusion took on the internet, Tiago Leifert posted a video on his Instagram explaining his position.